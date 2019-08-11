Kelly Ripa Shares Stunning Beach Photo Of 18-Year-Old Daughter Lola, Epic ‘Photobomb’ To Be Expected

Kelly Ripa has shared a brand new photo of her daughter Lola Grace Consuelos. This 18-year-old manages to make a headline every time she features on her mother’s Instagram, although that’s likely down to the Live! with Kelly and Ryan host having a notoriously private daughter. As People reported earlier this year, Kelly’s prom photos of Lola took close to 24 hours to get the green light from Lola before going live on Instagram.

Earlier today, Kelly updated her account. The star had shared a family beach setting that included Lola, plus Kelly’s father-in-law, Saul Consuelos. The sun-drenched photo was ticking boxes for its beach setting and Lola wowing in a satin slip dress with a cream-colored jacket, although fans were likely already spotting Lola’s grandfather looking a touch confused in the background.

Kelly encouraged her fans to “swipe.”

The second and third photos appeared to be close-up versions of the first, with Lola’s shining smile taking center stage. Once again, though, her grandfather was proving somewhat amusing with his lost-looking facial expression. As Kelly stated in her caption, the images had been taken Saturday night, with the television star dubbing the situation “dramatic.”

It looks like Kelly’s fans are absolutely loving it.

“I. Am. Dying…otherwise this picture is perfection ACTUALLY the photo bomb makes it amazingly perfect,” one fan wrote.

“What a fabulous photo! And I mean Grandpa’s photo bomb too,” another wrote with a black-heart emoji.

“Hilarious,” another added.

The comments section to Kelly’s post quickly filled up, with fans appearing to express a range of sentiments. Many commented on Lola’s beauty, although mentions of the teen’s grandfather were just as plentiful.

“That’s a keeper! I have an album of just these kinds of photo bloopers. So fun! Lola is beautiful. She is a perfect blend of you and Mark. Sweet family!” one fan told Kelly.

The update itself also quickly proved popular, racking up over 9,700 likes within just 25 minutes of going live. The same time frame brought over 251 fans into the comments section.

Kelly’s Instagram following may not be the world’s highest, but this star has he fans. 2.4 million individuals subscribe to Kelly’s fun, family-centric, or signature throwback updates, with many posts showing the star and her family back in the day. As to Lola, images are becoming more frequent, but fans still consider Lola’s appearance on her mother’s account to be a giant deal. Lola’s own Instagram is on lockdown, with fans needing to follow the account to view its contents.

