Kelly Gale Looks Sizzling Hot In New Victoria’s Secret Photo Shoot

Victoria’s Secret model Kelly Gale is no stranger to flaunting her beautiful body on Instagram. Whenever the stunner posts new pictures, they are bound to become instant hits because fans never seem to get enough of the model’s hotness.

Following her sultry pic-posting routine, the Swedish-Australian beauty recently shared a few new snaps from her latest Victoria’s Secret photo shoot where she looked nothing short of stunning.

Wearing a pair of wide-legged translucent black pants that she teamed with a skimpy mesh black bra, Kelly posed for the picture while sitting on the floor, looking downward. She held a strand of her hair in her hands and opted for minimal makeup to keep it chic and stylish.

Along with the picture, Kelly also shared a video from the photo shoot where her hair stylist could be seen fixing her hair.

Within a few minutes of posting, the picture and the video have amassed about 8,000 likes and several comments where fans praised the hot model for her awesome looks as swell as her sense of style.

Kelly also shared an up-close image of herself wearing the same out which provided a detailed look of her makeup. In the selfie, Kelly also showed off a glimpse of her enviable cleavage to titillate her fans.

In the caption, the model informed her fans that she loved the photo shoot and thoroughly enjoyed it.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many of Kelly’s fellow models and celebrities also liked and commented on the picture to show support and appreciation for the stunning photo shoot. These included Frida Aasen, Lorena Rae, Alexina Graham, Gizele Oliveira and Kelsey Merritt, to name a few.

“[Sic] How are u not an angel yet?” one of her fans asked Kelly. “I think you should be friends with Jasmine Tookes,” he added.

“You are so attractive that it’s hard to believe that you are even real,” another fan commented on the selfie.

While a third fan wrote that Kelly is the most beautiful woman in the modeling industry, adding that she is underrated and should receive more acknowledgement.

Loading...

Other fans, per usual, used words and phrases like “extremely hot,” “incredibly sexy,” “breathtakingly beautiful,” “goddess of beauty,” and “the best body on Instagram,” to praise the model.

In an interview with Vogue India, Kelly said that while her genes play in important role in her looks, it is her hard work which helps her to maintain her amazing body.