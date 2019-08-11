Watch Paris Saint-Germain Vs. Nîmes Olympique Live Stream: French Ligue 1 Opening Weekend Finale, Start Time

Paris Saint-Germain kicks off their defense of their French Ligue 1 championship, hosting last year's ninth-place squad, Nîmes Olympique.

The French Ligue 1 opening weekend concludes as champions Paris Saint-Germain begin their quest for a third consecutive title — and sixth of the last seven — when they take on a team that has never won a French top-flight championship, Nîmes Olympique, in a match where the focus is likely to be on a player who will not even appear in the match. PSG has dropped Brazil superstar Neymar from the squad for the game against Nîmes, The Daily Mail reports, as the 27-year-old has openly lobbied for a move back to his former club, the Spanish champs Barcelona. Nonetheless, PSG remain solid favorites to take all three points against Nîmes in the match that will live stream from Paris.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Paris Saint-Germain vs. Nîmes Olympique French Ligue 1 opening weekend finale, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time at 48,000-seat Parc des Princes in Paris, France on Sunday, August 11.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream gets underway at 8 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, that start time will be 3 p.m. EDT, noon PDT. In China, the game gets underway at 3 a.m. China Standard Time on Monday morning, August 12.

Neymar showed up a week late to the Paris Saint-Germain training camp, according to ESPN, and did not play at all in any of the French champions’ five preseason games. But in addition to Barcelona, Neymar has now also been linked with a move to Barcelona’s arch-rivals, Real Madrid.

But PSG Coach Thomas Tuchel said that Neymar was omitted from the roster for the Nîmes match not because of the transfer talks, but due to a minor injury he picked up during training, according to Sports Illustrated.

Nîmes have yet to score a goal during a game against PSG in Paris, and lost to the champions 3-0 on their last visit back in February, according to SportingPedia.

Brazilian superstar Neymar has been excluded from the PSG season opener. Clive Rose / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Paris Saint-Germain vs. Nîmes Olympique French Ligue 1 opening weekend game, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

But fans of French football without a BeIn Sports subscription can walso atch the Ligue 1 match for free. The Sunday match will stream live for free without cable for fans who sign up for a trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to watch the Les Rouge et Bleu vs. Les Crocodiles match live stream for free.

In France, Canal+ Sport will stream the Sunday match. In the United Kingdom, a live stream of Paris Saint-Germain vs. Nîmes Olympique will be offered by BT Sport. In Italy, the PSG-Nîmes Ligue 1 contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, the match will be streamed live on the Canadian version of the DAZN sports platform. And in China, the streaming platform PPTV Sport will carry the French top-flight showdown.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of Paris Saint-Germain vs. Nîmes Olympique, see LiveSoccerTV.com.