Camilla Parker-Bowles Spotted Wearing Jewelry Princess Diana Made Famous

There are certain pieces of jewelry closely associated with Princess Diana, and most of them were left to Prince William and Prince Harry. But some pieces were on loan to the princess from Queen Elizabeth or from the royal collection, and they are now turning up on other members of the royal family, namely Camilla Parker-Bowles.

According to The Standard, one piece in particular, a necklace with an emerald drop that has now been turned into a brooch, was worn by Duchess Camilla to the 50th anniversary of Prince Charles’ investiture as the Prince of Wales.

“The brooch, which is called the Prince of Wales Feathers Brooch, is a redesigned version of a necklace Princess Diana wore back in 1986.”

The necklace with diamonds and a single emerald was given to Princess Diana as a wedding gift from the Queen Mother when she married Prince Charles in 1981. The princess wore the necklace at an Austrian theater performance paired with a sparkling green Catherine Walker sequin gown, and it featured a large diamond and dangling emerald pendant that is said to be over 150-years-old.

The necklace was worn with and without the emerald drop, and that piece is what was made into the brooch worn by Parker-Bowles.

Camilla Parker-Bowles wears redesigned Princess Diana jewellery as a brooch https://t.co/Li5vXZtl7Z — robert smale (@robertsmale) August 8, 2019

The brooch has been spotted on Duchess Camilla in the past, in 2006 at the History Boys premiere and at Trooping the Colour in 2015.

The emerald necklace (and now brooch) is said to be a royal family heirloom, and so despite being given to Princess Diana as a gift, it was expected to be returned to the collection upon her death. It’s part of “The Firm’s” collection, meaning it was probably gifted to Princess Diana on loan and returned to the family collection later.

Both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have been spotted wearing pieces from the collection, as well as those left to the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex.

Camilla has redesigned Princess Diana’s diamond and emerald necklace https://t.co/vXz07E8R5H pic.twitter.com/d9Sa2hdAe5 — Fabulous (@Fabulousmag) July 19, 2019

Kate Middleton’s favorite tiara, The Cambridge Lover’s Knot Tiara, once belonged to Princess Diana, says The Inquisitr.

The Lover’s Knot Tiara that Duchess Kate wore was created in 1914 for Queen Mary by the jeweler The House of Garrand from pearls and diamonds already owned by her family. Queen Mary modeled the tiara after one worn by her grandmother, Princess Augusta of Hesse, which is the original Cambridge Lover’s Knot, thought to be held in a private collection. She broke down the jewels in her own the Ladies of England Tiara, to recreate the family piece.