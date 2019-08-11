Jordyn Woods Posts Photo Of Herself In A Curve-Hugging Brown Dress On Instagram

Jordyn Woods’ latest Instagram post is setting Instagram on fire.

The model shared a photo of herself on Sunday with her 10.3 million Instagram followers. In the photo, Woods is standing with her backside on full display wearing a brown dress by Alex Hainer. The SecndNture CEO posed near a brown backdrop and showed off her blonde tresses. Her face is in full glam and was done by Alexander Echeverri. Her hair was styled in loose waves with a center part by Mariama Dashiell.

At the time of writing, Woods’ post received more than 700,000 likes. The photo also received more than 6,000 comments from Woods’ followers.

“This is what the Kardashian’s wanted to look like when they got on the operating table,” one follower joked.

“Thicker than some cold gravy,” another follower chimed in.

While many of Woods’ fans enjoyed her look, others couldn’t help but notice the Grown-ish actress’ Instagram caption. The model shared that she posted the picture because her “plans got canceled yesterday,” but she still wanted to show off the skintight dress. Some fans felt that she was referring to her former bestie Kylie Jenner’s trip to Italy for the makeup mogul’s 22nd birthday and were confused that Woods seemingly thought she was invited on the trip.

“Plans canceled because you weren’t invited on the Kylie birthday trip this year,” one follower wrote.

“Did she think she was getting invited to Kylie bday?” another follower asked, followed by multiple crying-laughing emoji.

If Woods was hoping to be a part of Jenner’s birthday celebration, she reportedly didn’t show it over this past weekend. HollywoodLife reports that on Jenner’s actual birthday on Saturday, August 10, Woods was seen out and about in Los Angeles. The model made an appearance at UOMA Beauty Summer House Party wearing a snakeskin, brown dress. In addition to the skintight dress, Woods showed off her new tattoo on her left forearm.

Loading...

Woods also posted a photo of herself hours before the red carpet appearance. The entrepreneur sat poolside as she wore a white bikini top that showed off major cleavage. Woods also wore dark blue pants in the photo. At the time of writing, the photo received more than 600,000 likes and received more than 2,000 comments.

Fans know that Woods and Jenner were friends for several years before she became the center of a cheating scandal between Khloe Kardashian and her ex and father of her daughter True, Tristan Thompson. While the former besties aren’t celebrating Jenner together, Woods told Cosmopolitan U.K. that she “hopes everything falls into place” for them as time grows.

Fans of Jordyn Woods can follow the model on Instagram for more updates.