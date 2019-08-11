Elizabeth Warren And Kamala Harris Share A Hug In Viral Twitter Video

The two female presidential rivals shared a friendly moment, leaving some hoping for a ticket with the two senators.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris, who are both running for the Democratic Party’s 2020 nomination against sitting president Donald Trump, shared a warm embrace. The hug was seen in a video on Twitter that’s since gone viral.

The video, tweeted by Harris’ official Twitter account, racked up nearly 8,000 retweets and more than 75,000 likes on the social media platform. Harris blasted the video to her followers in a tweet at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

The video shows the two candidates — who were both at the Iowa State Fair as part of their bids to unseat President Donald Trump — seemingly running into each other. This looked like it had been an act of chance that happened to be recorded by the Harris campaign.

In the video, Harris seemed to be in the midst of a conversation when a perky Warren shouted for her attention. Harris’s more timid grin opened to a wider smile as an equally smiling Warren leaned in to hug her fellow senator. Then, both Harris of California and Warren of Massachusetts exchanged pleasantries.

Following Harris’ posting of the video on Twitter with a friendly “hey there,” Warren responded, sending back a waving hand emoji and racking up some 25,000 likes.

Fans of the two politicians were loving the exchange, and many shared their wish that the two might one day end up on the same presidential ticket.

“Dream ticket,” one Twitter user wrote in response to the exchange.

“Harris/Warren 2020 All the way!!!,” another wrote.

But who would play what role on the ticket?

“The next President and her Vice…..,” one user wrote. “Whichever order is okay by me.”

Still, some users claimed the meeting was staged. Those commenters were unimpressed.

“Staged & gross,” one user tweeted.

Nine candidates are currently qualified for the next Democratic debate: • Biden

• Sanders

• Warren

• Harris

• Buttigieg

• O’Rourke

• Booker

• Klobuchar

• Yang The remaining 15 candidates have until August 28 to make it onto the debate stage. https://t.co/k6nTFSvdp4 — Vox (@voxdotcom) August 8, 2019

Notable, the two have not yet faced off during a presidential debate. In the first set of debates hosted by NBC News in June and the second set of debates hosted at the end of July by CNN, the two candidates showed up on different nights during the two-night debate events. Harris notably sparred with former Vice President Joe Biden at both the June and July debates.

According to RealClearPolitics, Warren currently places second in the still crowded Democratic primary race. Warren is about 12.5 points behind current front-runner former Vice President Joe Biden. Harris, who faced the biggest drop of any candidate following her performance during CNN’s July debate, per Vanity Fair, sits in fourth place in the race behind Biden, Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

According to a Politico report, the chance encounter happened at a time when Harris is trying to refocus her Iowa strategy after being largely absent there so far in the primary race.