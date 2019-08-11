‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Brittany Cartwright And Ariana Madix Team Up With Lisa Vanderpump For A Good Cause

Lisa Vanderpump shared a group photo on Instagram.

Brittany Cartwright and Ariana Madix teamed up with Lisa Vanderpump on Friday, August 9 for a good cause.

Amid production on the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member shared a photo with her fans and followers in which she was seen posing alongside her co-stars while working with the Covenant House California (CHC), a non-profit shelter that offers sanctuary and support for homeless and trafficked youth in Los Angeles and the Bay Area.

In the caption of her photo, Vanderpump told her online audience that she’s been involved with the organization for many years and applauded CHC for their inspiring work with homeless and LGBTQ youth. She also encouraged her fans and followers to consider volunteering or making a donation to the organization and thanked Cartwright and Madix for their participation.

Following Vanderpump’s post, Madix offered a statement about the work she and her co-stars did with CHC.

“This was such an amazing day and an amazing week. Thank you so much for bringing me,” Madix wrote.

On her Instagram Stories, Cartwright shared a screenshot of Vanderpump’s post and added her own thoughts.

“Thank you [Lisa Vanderpump] for introducing us to the amazing [Covenant House] such an amazing program and I can’t wait to come back,” she said.

As fans well know, Vanderpump has long been a supporter of the LGBTQ community and is also very involved in the fight for animal rights. She even has her own animal rescue center in Los Angeles, Vanderpump Dogs.

As Vanderpump Rules fans may have seen, transgender reality star Billie Lee brought a lot of awareness to the LGBTQ community and their struggles during her many appearances on the show but has since quit her role due to the bullying she experienced from a number of her co-stars during filming.

In July, after Jax Taylor told his Twitter audience that Lee was no longer on the show, Lee confirmed the news on her blog in a post titled “Two Week[s] Notice” and took aim at an especially mean male case member of the show.

“Some of my coworkers were threatened by my differences, going out of their way to exclude me, one demanding I be fired from the show because he didn’t feel comfortable working with me, his exact words were, ‘I’m not gonna lose all I have worked hard for for something stupid I may say or do to offend her. Are we all supposed to tip toe around her because she’s trans?'” Lee recalled.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime later this year, but a premiere date has not yet been set.