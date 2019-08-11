Ariana Madix Reveals Where She Stands With Kristen Doute Amid Her Feud With Stassi Schroeder And Katie Maloney

Are Ariana Madix and Kristen Doute on good terms?

Where does Ariana Madix stand with Kristen Doute today?

While Doute is reportedly on the outs with a couple members of the Vanderpump Rules cast, including longtime friends Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney, Madix has confirmed that she and Doute are still friends, even though Doute appeared to be absent during a recent event.

“Kristen was here and had a good time… just [because] someone isn’t in every photo doesn’t mean they aren’t my friend,” Madix explained on Instagram after being questioned about Doute’s potential absence at Danica Dow’s birthday party on Friday, August 9.

As fans may have seen online, Madix and her co-stars shared a number of photos over the weekend as they celebrated Dow’s birthday but in a group photo shared to Madix’s page, she was nowhere in sight and fans wanted to know why.

Earlier this month, following Schroeder’s July 31 engagement to Beau Clark, Doute’s feud with Schroeder was first confirmed as she failed to attend Schroeder and Clark’s engagement party at Lisa Vanderpump’s Beverly Hills home. Then, just a short time later, Schroeder’s mom, Dayna Schroeder, commented on her absence in the comments section of an Instagram post shared from the event, saying she was “quite sad” that Doute wasn’t there.

Schroeder’s mom continued on about Doute’s absence, telling her fans and followers that she didn’t know the particulars of what had occurred between Schroeder and Doute because she was “out of the loop” for a while. She then suggested that while the women weren’t on good terms at the moment, they would likely come back together eventually.

“Don’t you worry, it’s like Lion King and the circle of life…..each one of these girls will grow, change and come back to their original strong friendship bond that they’ve always had,” she shared. “Somethings just take time.”

Loading...

As for Madix’s current relationship with Doute, the two women appear to share a great friendship, and earlier this week, Madix showed her support for Doute by attending The Garage Sale event in Los Angeles, where Doute’s T-shirt line, James Mae, was featured.

While Madix and Doute have had their issues in the past, mainly due to the fact that Doute is the ex-girlfriend of Madix’s current boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, they grew close during Season 7 and have maintained a friendship ever since.

Madix, Doute, and their co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV at the end of this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8.