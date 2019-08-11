‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Returns To The Studio With James Kennedy, Confirms They’re Still Friends

Lala Kent and James Kennedy reconciled at the end of last month.

Lala Kent and James Kennedy are making new music together.

Amid production on the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, Kent and Kennedy have put their differences aside as they continue to be seen together in the studio.

Following a confirmation of their reconciliation at the end of July, Kent took to her Instagram Stories days ago, where she revealed that she and Kennedy are back to work on their upcoming track, or tracks, with producer Sean2Miles, who she’s worked with in the past.

As some may recall, Kent previously cut ties with Sean2Miles after learning he was working with her Vanderpump Rules co-star Scheana Marie. That said, they appear to be on good terms with one another now and soon, fans will likely be hearing their latest collaboration.

While Kent and Kennedy have continued to tease fans of their upcoming music, they have not yet confirmed whether or not they are working on more than one song with one another, nor have they said when their new project will be released to their audience.

Kent and Kennedy began filming the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules earlier this year with their co-stars and have been spotted together on a number of occasions since.

In early July, it was reported that Kent was completely unwilling to reconcile with Kennedy.

“Lala has no interest in repairing anything with James, but at the same time, she wishes him no ill will at all after they made up a few weeks ago,” a source close to Kent told Hollywood Life.

According to the report, Kent was taken back and confused after she and Kennedy reconciled in June only to have him take aim at her fiancé yet again. As fans may have seen, Kennedy shared a photo of himself and Kent in the studio in early June before poking fun at Emmett over his public feud with rapper 50 Cent.

Following Kennedy’s post, Kent deleted the image she had shared of herself and Kennedy and he followed suit shortly thereafter.

“She was so confused by the entire situation and feels like he’s just really immature,” the source added.

Hollywood Life also spoke to a second source who said that while Kennedy invited Kent to make music with him several weeks ago, she was not amused by his dig at her soon-to-be-husband, who she’s known to be quite protective of.

Kent, Kennedy, and their co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8.