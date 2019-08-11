Cynthia Bailey Talks Kenya Moore’s ‘RHOA’ Return, Promises She Will Still Be ‘Full Of Shenanigans’

Cynthia Bailey is thrilled to have close friend Kenya Moore back on the set of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The model and entrepreneur recently spoke to HollywoodLife about Moore’s return to the Bravo reality show. Moore announced earlier this year that she would be reclaiming her peach for Season 12 of the show. During her time on the show, Moore was known by fans as being a “fierce” addition to the cast and seldom held back from stating her opinions on the show.

Bailey shared with the outlet that while Moore now has a daughter, Brooklyn Daly, 1, and is married to businessman Marc Daly, viewers can still count on her being the same character that they said goodbye to in Season 10.

“I think when you become a mother, that definitely changes you, but in terms of her being the same icy, outspoken Kenya, she hasn’t gone anywhere,” Bailey said.

“You can definitely look forward to all the shenanigans of Kenya Moore for season 12,” she says, explaining that “Kenya had a little break from the show as well, so you can just get ready. She definitely is falling back in like the tornado that we all love.”

Bailey also gushed about how much she “loves” Moore and the fact that she is back on the show. The model also shared that “Kenya is in a great space in her life” while raising her baby girl. She also praised Moore for her skills as a mother and shared that she loves to see Moore interact with Brooklyn.

Moore first joined RHOA during Season 5. After five seasons on the show, Moore announced that she would be exiting RHOA in 2018. While there were many reports stating that Moore was fired from the show, Moore later confirmed that she took time off to focus on her family.

While Bailey is excited to see Moore this upcoming season, her return may ruffle a few feathers with NeNe Leakes. The series’ OG cast member has been vocal about her distaste for Moore, which was escalated during Season 11 of the show. Moore appeared as Bailey’s guest at her launch for her new drink with Seagrams without Leakes’ knowledge, which caused a rift between Leakes and Bailey.

According to Celebrity Insider, the issues between Moore and Leakes will be addressed in Season 12 of RHOA. Leakes reportedly still faces accusations of starting negative rumors about Kenya and is reportedly disappointed that the rest of the housewives are embracing the former Miss USA.

Real Housewives of Atlanta returns to Bravo for Season 12 later this year.