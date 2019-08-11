Rumored ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Newbie Dayna Kathan Shares Photo Of ‘Reality’ With Katie Maloney And Ariana Madix

Dayna Kathan reportedly joined the cast for Season 8.

Dayna Kathan fueled rumors of her alleged addition to the Vanderpump Rules cast days ago.

After attending an event featuring Kristen Doute’s T-shirt line, James Mae, Kathan, who reportedly works at SUR Restaurant with several other stars of the Bravo TV cast, enjoyed a fun day outdoors at a pool party with longtime cast members Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix.

“Reality,” Kathan wrote in the caption of a photo of herself and her potential new co-stars.

In Kathan’s photo, which was shared on her Instagram Stories, she and Maloney were seen floating together in a heart-shaped float as Madix posed next to them on a glittery gold inner tube.

In another photo shared on social media by Madix, she and Kathan were seen posing with a number of other ladies, including James Kennedy’s girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, as they enjoyed the birthday festivities arranged for Danica Dow, who may also be an employee of SUR Restaurant.

As fans may have heard, Leviss, who has long been featured as a guest star of the Bravo TV reality series, was recently confirmed to have landed a waitressing gig at SUR Restaurant, where the show is based and may be taking on a larger role for the series’ upcoming eighth season.

Rumors regarding potential addition to the Vanderpump Rules cast first began swirling last month after she was seen in a social media post with Madix and Lala Kent. A short time later, an insider told Hollywood Life that Kathan would be bringing “major drama” to the show.

“Dayna is coming in hot – she is really tight with Stassi, Lala, Katie, and Kristen in particular and has wanted to be a part of the show for awhile now,” the insider said. “She’s worked at Sur and been friends with the cast for awhile now, but she doesn’t get along with Brittany or Jax so a lot of the drama will center around that, as she also is friendly with James and Raquel. Her birthday party was filmed already, too.”

According to the report, Kathan made a cameo appearance on the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules during a guys night with Jax Taylor, Peter Madrigal, Tom Sandoval, and Tom Schwartz and was labeled a “wh**e” by Taylor’s now-wife, Brittany Cartwright, who was mad about there being females in the boys’ hotel room.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.