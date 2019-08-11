Joanna Gaines Shares Adorable Snap Of Family’s New Puppy

Interior designer and television personality Joanna Gaines built a thriving business with her husband Chip Gaines. The duo got their start on the popular HGTV show, Fixer Upper, and have since expanded their Magnolia brand into a full-fledged empire headquartered in their beloved town of Waco, Texas.

Despite her busy schedule, Joanna has always made time for her family. Chip and Joanna are raising five adorable children while tending to their business and taking on new opportunities.

Recently, Joanna had her 11.2 million Instagram followers squealing after she shared a particularly cute surprise Chip presented to the family. Joanna shared a triple Instagram update introducing her followers to the Gaines family’s latest addition, an English Mastiff puppy.

The first shot featured the puppy lounging on the grass with Joanna’s youngest child, Crew, who was standing beside the dog. The second snap was an adorable close-up of the puppy as he lay in the grass. His adorable face could melt anyone’s heart.

The third portion of the update was a short video of the new puppy and Crew toddling together down a stretch of concrete as they explored their surroundings together. The pair looked totally cute as they bonded.

Joanna’s followers went absolutely crazy for the sweet update, and the post received more than 907,000 likes within just one day.

Life in the Gaines household may be a bit busier lately with the addition of the new puppy. As Joanna stated in her caption, the family now officially has more dogs than children in the house, and they have quite a few children. However, the duo seem to thrive no matter what is going on around them, so, if anyone can handle a full house and a new puppy, it’s Chip and Joanna.

Joanna’s fans filled the comments section with sweet sentiments about the post.

“This is the absolute cutest!!!” one fan stated.

Another fan couldn’t quite process the double cuteness in the shots.

“Are you kidding me?! Babies AND puppies IN THE SAME POST?”

The magazine Country Living also left a comment via their brand Instagram account, telling Joanna “and now I want an English mastiff.”

While much of her Instagram page is filled with stunning shots of interiors, Joanna does share sweet photos of her family from time to time. Fans will need to ensure they’re following the decor star so as not to miss any sweet shots of the new puppy as he grows up.