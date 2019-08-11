Miley Cyrus Shares Photo On Instagram After Liam Hemsworth Split, Says ‘Change Is Inevitable’

Cyrus confirmed her split from Hemsworth yesterday and was spotted locking lips with Kaitlynn Carter.

Miley Cyrus took to Instagram on Sunday to share photos of herself in the outdoors just 24 hours after she was reported to have split from husband Liam Hemsworth, and the singer seems to be embracing change following the breakup.

In the photos shared by the “Mother’s Daughter” singer, Cyrus looks like she’s about to hit the gym or head on a major hike given the vast mountain ranges in the background of the photo. Decked out in all-black workout gear, including a sports bra and Adidas joggers, Cyrus flashed a pouty expression in the first of two photos shared in the post. In the second, she looked longingly off into the distance.

Cyrus’ post comes not long after photos surfaced of the singer sharing a steamy make-out session with Kaitlynn Carter, Brody Jenner’s ex-wife. Per a report from People, the two were spotted locking lips just hours before the celebrity couple had confirmed reports of their separation. The embrace between 26-year-old Cyrus and 30-year-old Carter occurred poolside in Italy, per People.

The actress and singer shared some advice her father, country music star Billy Ray Cyrus, once told her. Cyrus’ cryptic caption also seemed to compare herself and situation to the formation of the Dolomites, the mountain range in Italy that Cyrus posed in front of.

Cyrus and Hemsworth wed just last year in a private and secret ceremony at their home in Tennessee, according to a report from Harper’s Bazaar at the time of the occasion.

The two met when they filmed The Last Song, a 2010 movie where the two starred opposite each other, playing lovers. Cyrus and her now ex-man had an on-and-off again romance from the time of the movie until they wed last year.

Cyrus has been documenting her Italian getaway in a series of Instagram posts over the last several days. Just yesterday she warned fans on Instagram to mute her on the social media platform if they didn’t want to get spammed by her posts.

Fans seemed to be supporting Cyrus following her recent breakup in the comments of the photo.

Loading...

“Unbothered queen,” one remarked.

“Queen of reinvention,” another said.

Others were less kind, though, with one user taking to Cyrus’ comments to say that the actress and singer has been destroyed by Hollywood and needed to learn how to respect herself.

Cyrus has made headlines over the past few months for a return to more risqué behavior following the release of her six-track EP “SHE IS COMING” in May.