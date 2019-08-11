Liam Hemsworth’s Family Reportedly Calls Miley Cyrus A ‘Disgrace’ After She Makes Out With Kaitlynn Carter

Liam Hemsworth’s family is apparently not happy about how quickly Miley Cyrus has moved on from their short-lived marriage.

This weekend, reports emerged that the couple was splitting after nearly eight months as man and wife. As Radar Online reported, there is some animosity among Liam’s loved ones after Miley was spotted making out with Kaitlynn Carter, who herself just got out of a relationship with reality television star Brody Jenner.

A source told the celebrity gossip outlet that Liam Hemsworth felt blindsided by seeing Miley move on so quickly. Photos that quickly spread around the internet showed Miley and Kaitlynn getting very cozy at a resort in Lake Como, Italy, on Friday. Entertainment Tonight reported on their vacation together, noting that there were a ton of pictures of the two engaging in some PDA. The two laid out in bikinis, cuddling close together, and at one point covering their faces with an oversize hat as they appeared to make out.

The photos appeared to have been taken from a short distance, and a witness said that the two were taking no efforts to be inconspicuous as they made out in full view of others at the resort.

“They were not trying to hide it at all,” the unnamed witness told Entertainment Tonight. “There were other people sitting by the pool.”

Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter mourning their husbands in their own, unique way pic.twitter.com/PpxbDSWkr6 — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) August 11, 2019

The images may have actually prompted the announcement of the couple’s impending divorce. A few hours after the photos were first published, reps for the couple confirmed that they were splitting up.

Though a rep for Miley Cyrus confirmed that the two had agreed to separate and painted the split as amicable, that apparently wasn’t the case for Liam’s family.

“Liam’s heartbroken, and his family cannot believe she is flaunting this for the world to see,” a source told Radar Online. “They think she’s a disgrace.”

This is now the second split for Miley and Liam, who had previously been engaged but broke it off in 2013. The two eventually got back together and tied the knot in December of last year in a ceremony in Tennessee.

Radar Online had previously reported that Miley Cyrus was the one who ended the marriage, as she reportedly wanted an open relationship and wasn’t ready to be tied down to one person for the rest of her life. Other reports had indicated that Liam Hemsworth wanted to settle down and start a family, but Miley wasn’t on the same page.