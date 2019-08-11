Irina Shayk’s Soaking Wet Bikini Body Reminds Bradley Cooper What He’s Missing

Irina Shayk’s bikini body is packing a punch. The supermodel and ex to A Star Is Born actor Bradley Cooper has appeared in a fresh set of paparazzi images, as Daily Mail reports today.

Photos showed Irina aboard a yacht in Ibiza, Spain. The 33-year-old was definitely showcasing her model physique, although images also showed the Russian sensation embracing her role as a mother – with Cooper, Irina is a parent to 2-year-old daughter Lea. Both mother and daughter were snapped poolside as they dangled their legs into the water, although the newspaper’s report included other images of Irina and her fierce body.

Irina appeared stylishly clad in a sexy Versace bikini. The brunette’s long legs, flat stomach, and overall slender frame had been taken in by Daily Mail‘s cameras, with photos showing her in various settings on the vessel. While some showed the model ensuring her little one was shielded from the sun, others proved racier.

Irina’s soaking wet bikini body was snapped as she leaned out of the yacht’s pool, with a cheeky thong finish from the two-piece flashing Shayk’s super-peachy rear. The black-print bikini seemed to be doing Irina plenty of favors, although fans would likely argue that this stunner looks sensational in anything she wears. A flashing of cleavage was sent out, but Irina didn’t seem out to up the ante with anything more than the thong.

Irina made major headlines earlier this year for calling it quits with 44-year-old Bradley Cooper. Their four-year relationship was a high-profile one, and their split proved a similar deal. Fans were speculating whether Bradley’s A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga had led him astray. A source reporting to Metro seemed to suggest that might have been the case.

“Bradley’s relationship with baby mama Irina began to really fall apart when he started filming with Gaga and she accused him numerous times of cheating on her with his co-star,” they said.

Mentions of how Irina was responding to the alleged situation were also made.

“Ever since then, Irina has not been able to trust Bradley at all,” the source added, further revealing that Cooper and Shayk would frequently “fight whenever they were together.”

Since her split, Irina appears to be living her life as a single mother. Photos have shown the model pushing her baby around New York City in a stroller, although Irina hasn’t held back on pursuing her modeling career. She likewise remains active on Instagram, where racy swimwear displays have continued to remind her ex what he’s missing.