William Barr Secretly Visited Jail Where Jeffrey Epstein Was Held About Two Weeks Ago, Former Mobster Alleges

A former mob informant and close associate of 'Teflon Don' John Gotti says that the U.S. attorney general visited the jail around the same time that Epstein first reportedly attempted suicide.

A New York mafia informant who was close to the late mob boss John Gotti, and often visited Gotti at Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, dropped what if accurate would be a bombshell revelation in an interview published Sunday by The New York Post. In the interview, former Gotti adviser Lewis Kasman said that the jail may have received a secret, VIP visitor about two weeks ago.

That visitor, Kasman says, was United States Attorney General William Barr. The visit would have come around the same time that former Donald Trump friend Jeffrey Epstein — the multimillionaire convicted pedophile — was found unresponsive in his cell after what authorities called a failed suicide attempt. Epstein died on Saturday, as The Inquisitr reported, as the result of a successful suicide attempt, authorities say.

“When does that happen?” Kasman said in his Post interview. “The attorney general never visits jails. Something’s not right there.”

Because the Metropolitan Correctional Center is a federal facility that houses federal prisoners such ads Epstein and Gotti, it technically comes under the jurisdiction of the U.S. attorney general and, ultimately, the U.S. president.

Epstein, as The Inquisitr reported, is said to have told guards at the MCC as well as fellow inmates that someone had tried to kill him.

The Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York, where William Barr may have secretly visited. David Dee Delgado / Getty Images

According to a report published Saturday by The Washington Post, “people close to Epstein” also believe that the his death was the result of “foul play.”

But according to The New York Post report, representatives for the federal jail did not respond when asked for comment on Kasman’s claim. The former mobster also claimed that, “If [Epstein] killed himself someone had to have helped him.”

In fact, as The Inquisitr reported, one source has alleged that teh guards assigned to guard Epstein left him alone for long periods at a time, neglecting to check on him every 30 minutes as regulations at the jail require.

“There are cameras going 24/7 and they’re watching 24/7. Someone had to give [Epstein] the equipment to kill himself and he had to pay for it dearly,” Kasman claimed, as quoted by Raw Story. The jail is a facility where “almost anything can be bought if you have the bucks,” according to the New York Post report.

Kasman claimed that when Gotti was held in the facility, despite being kept under the jail’s highest security, “He had Peter Luger’s whenever he wanted,” referring to steak dinners from the popular, 132-year-old Brooklyn restaurant, Peter Luger Steak House.