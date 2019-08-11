‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For The Week Of August 12: Sharon Surprises Everyone

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of August 12 through 16 brings the wedding of the year to Genoa City as Kyle and Lola tie the knot. Plus, Kyle’s secret gets one step closer to becoming common knowledge as Zoe arrives in town. Also, Sharon and Rey make up while Victor brings the hammer down on Adam.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) questions Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) intentions, according to SheKnows Soaps. He worries that Chelsea will get sucked back into Adam (Mark Grossman). Although Chelsea sees a glimpse of the man she used to love, she is not in danger of trusting him again — yet. Soon, however, unexpected news comes Chelsea’s way, and she exposes a con. Her mother, Anita (Catherine Bach), may be in on it somehow.

Meanwhile, Victor (Eric Braeden) makes a move to control Adam. He puts pressure on a judge and gets a restraining order against Adam, which could lead to disastrous consequences, according to The Inquisitr. Ultimately, Victor issues an ultimatum, but it is possible that Adam will not listen, which will further deepen their rift as Adam relives his feelings of abandonment.

Elsewhere, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) defends Nick despite the way he assaulted Adam. She is firmly on Nick’s side in this situation, and Victoria also feels guilty for helping provide Adam with the funds to buy out Nick’s Dark Horse debt. Even though she’s righted that wrong, she still feels terrible. However, when Victoria gets caught lying, things won’t end well for her.

After Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) learns about Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Summer’s (Hunter King) fight, she and Abby butt heads. Their teaming up on The Grand Phoenix and Society seemed unlikely, and it is not surprising that Phyllis and Abby struggle to move forward with their plans.

Later, Abby confides in her mother. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) is back in town for the wedding, and Abby hopes that with My Beauty and Jabot merging, Ashley might move home.

As unlikely as it seems given all that happened between Adam and Sharon (Sharon Case), Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Sharon make up. That may not mean they’re moving back in together, but they will no longer actively avoid each other.

Meanwhile, Jack (Peter Bergman) goes on a mission to bring Celeste (Eva LaRue) back to Genoa City to be there in time for the wedding. However, Lola (Sasha Calle) avoids an invitation from her father. After all this time, neither she nor Rey understands why he would write her a letter, and Lola does not want to find out. Instead, she focuses on her upcoming wedding.

Finally, Summer (Hunter King) finds out Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) secret as Zoe (Anna Grace Barlow) shows up in Genoa City on the eve of Lola and Kyle’s big day. Even Zoe’s dramatic arrival is not enough to stop the wedding, and finally, on Friday, Lola and Kyle’s wedding day arrives.