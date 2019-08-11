Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Were Reportedly ‘Drifting Apart’ Months Before They Decided To Split

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s relationship was reportedly on the rocks long before they decided to end their marriage after less than one year.

A rep for Cyrus announced on Saturday, August 10, that the couple has decided to go their separate ways after nine months of marriage. The couple, who had been together for a decade, recently celebrated their dating anniversary when news of the split broke.

While many fans of the couple were stunned to hear the news, E! News reports that the separation isn’t as out of the blue as the public may think. A source explained to the outlet that the couple was “drifting apart” but were actively trying to help their marriage.

“They have been trying to make it work for months now but haven’t felt they were connecting on the level they were feeling when they got married last year. It’s been a rough year.”

The “Party in the USA” singer’s upcoming tour reportedly made the relationship even more difficult. Cyrus is reportedly heading back on tour in Europe and is also working on new music, attempting to “make new waves” in her music career.

Hemsworth, on the other hand, has reportedly been seeking a more “simplified” lifestyle for himself and Cyrus, another issue the couple faced.

Cyrus and Hemsworth began dating in 2009 after meeting on the set of The Last Song, per People. After that, the two had an on-again, off-again relationship before Hemsworth proposed in 2012 but the two didn’t tie the knot until December, 2018.

The multi-talented star opened up to Elle back in July about her “complex” marriage to Hemsworth and how it’s vastly different from a stereotypical marriage.

“I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married,” the 26-year-old singer shared.

“But my relationship is unique… And I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it. I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a f–king apron cooking dinner?”

Loading...

During the interview, Cyrus also shared that, while she has been in a heterosexual relationship, she still identifies as a queer woman. She admitted to being “very much sexually attracted to women.”

Before announcing that they were breaking up, Cyrus posted multiple photos on her Instagram page of herself on vacation. Cyrus and Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter, were seen vacationing together over the weekend in Italy just one week after Carter and Jenner announced they were breaking up after a year of marriage.