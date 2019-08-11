Nicole Scherzinger Looks Smoking Hot In String Sports Bra & Spandex Leggings

Nicole Scherzinger’s gym body is something else. The Australia’s Got Talent judge is known for her age-defying looks and the grueling fitness routines that keep her in tip-top shape. It looks like the star’s recent outing is living proof of the benefits of her sweat sessions.

Earlier today, The Daily Mail obtained photos of the 41-year-old in Sydney, Australia. Nicole had been photographed making her way to a studio, although she appeared fully outfitted for the gym. Nicole was flaunting her ripped body and womanly curves in a super-stylish and skin-tight ensemble that ticked boxes for following athleisurewear trends, plus a skimpy display that reminded fans of the star’s assets.

Nicole was snapped in a tight and strappy-strung sports bra in multi-tonal blues and whites. Spandex materials here matched hues from The Masked Singer star’s leggings, with the look proving a fully color-coordinated one. Nicole had even opted for blue sneakers with pops of white to complete the look. A baseball cap in nav blues with a white Nike logo continued the impeccably matched feel. Nicole did appear slightly made up, although a slick of red lipstick seemed to be all the glam that was needed. The brunette was mostly photographed keeping her head down, but the camera did take in her beautiful face. Of course, it had also fully captured her ripped stomach, sculpted shoulders, and quite a cleavage display.

When it comes to this star’s sizzling gym body, there’s a lot of interest. Speaking to Net Doctor, Nicole opened up about just how she keeps herself looking so great. The star talked fitness, but she likewise let fans know that she has her eye on nutrition. Her words suggested a balanced approach.

“I have been on every diet in the world, so I don’t like diets because they only seem to last for so long – and you really mess with your metabolism. It’s more about balance and moderation. If I deprive myself of things, I tend to go wild afterwards,” she said.

Nicole also dished on how she feels the body works in terms of craving fatty foods, although she provided some solutions for those wanting to better nourish their bodies.

“I think your body tends to crave what you give it. If you’re going to eat a lot of crisps and French fries, you’re going to crave that. If you drink a lot of water, eat more rice, pulses, salads and fish your body is going to crave that, too,” she added.

Fans wishing to see more of Nicole should follow her Instagram.