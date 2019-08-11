Lucky Charms Marshmallows Will Be Sold Separately In Stores Starting In September

A seven-ounce bag will set you back $1.50.

The manufacturer of Lucky Charms will now be offering bags of just the “magically delicious” colored bites of goodness that inhabit every box of the cereal, Chicago Sun-Times reports. Expect them to hit store shelves in the Windy City this month, and possibly nationwide by September.

Everybody who’s ever purchased a box of Lucky Charms knows that the toasted oats you have to eat are just an annoyance you tolerate in order to enjoy the good stuff: the tiny, brightly-colored, dried marshmallows that vaguely resemble hearts, shooting stars, horseshoes, and such.

In fact, so sought-after are those tiny marshmallows that a cottage industry, of sorts, has sprung up on eBay. For around $10-15, give or take, you can purchase a 1-pound bag of colored, dehydrated marshmallows in packages that say such things as “Charms Cereal Marshmallows” (here’s an example on eBay). Those marshmallows are, of course, not the actual marshmallows produced by General Mills, but all marshmallows are basically the same three ingredients — sugar, water and gelatin, and in these cases, a bit of dye — so the difference between these knockoffs and the real deal is negligible, apart from branding.

Nevertheless, General Mills, recognizing consumer demand when they see it, has partnered with marshmallow manufacturer Jet-Puffed to offer Lucky Charms-branded marshmallows at a considerably lower price.

Instead of shelling out $10-15 for a pound the new product will have the considerably-lower price point of $1.50 for a 7-ounce bag.

Ashleigh Calderone, associate brand manager for Jet-Puffed, admits that some Lucky Charms buyers are only there for the marshmallows, so why not go all-in on the sugary treat?

“The colorful marshmallows have always been our favorite fluffy part of the Lucky Charms cereal experience. We’re thrilled to put our signature Jet-Puffed spin on them to make them even bigger and puffier!”

Right away you may have noticed what could appear to be a potential problem: the two manufacturers are producing “larger, puffier” versions of the famed cereal version. If you’re a fan of Lucky Charms marshmallows simply because you prefer the smaller, crunchier, dehydrated version, then this product completely misses the boat.

Eater writer Jenny G. Zhang certainly noticed the disconnect, not that she’s in any way disappointed about it.

“Even if you somehow hold the outright wrong opinion that Lucky Charms marshmallows are delicious, these new Magically Delicious Marshmallows will not be for you… they’re basically just regular processed marshmallows, ‘Lucky Charms marshmallows’ in name and aesthetic only,” she writes.

As of this writing, it does not appear as if General Mills has any plans to offer the smaller, dehydrated versions of the Lucky Charms marshmallows.