After News Of Jeffrey Epstein’s Death, Donald Trump Aides Knew He Would Tweet Baseless Conspiracy Theories

As news broke that his former friend, convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein had died, Donald Trump amplified conspiracy theories, exactly as his aides predicted.

When news broke that Donald Trump’s former friend, the multimillionaire convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, died in jail Saturday morning by what authorities called an “apparent suicide,” aides to Trump accurately predicted his reaction. Trump, they believed — according to a Daily Beast report — would quickly start promoting baseless conspiracy theories about Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Sure enough, within hours, Trump had retweeted not one but two tweets bearing the #ClintonBodyCount hashtag, and claiming with no evidence whatsoever that the Clintons had somehow ordered Epstein to be killed, as The Inquisitr reported.

Aides predicted that Trump would promote the conspiracy theories — in effect accusing a former United States president, as well as his wife who was Trump’s election opponent in 2016, of murder — simply because Trump is “an avid, longtime conspiracy theorist,” according to the Daily Beast report.

Most prominent among the baseless conspiracy theories that Trump has previously promoted was the so-called “birther” canard, the false claim that President Barack Obama was not born in the United States and had faked his birth certificate to cover up the fact that due to his supposed foreign birth, he was ineligible to be president. As CNN reported, Trump began making false claims about Obama’s birth certificate as far back as 2011.

Donald Trump appears to believe baseless conspiracy theories about Hillary and Bill Clinton. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

During the 2016 Republican presidential primary, when Trump’s main rival was Texas Senator Ted Cruz, Trump avidly promoted a bizarre conspiracy theory linking Cruz’s father, Rafael Cruz, to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, as Politico reported.

“His father was with Lee Harvey Oswald prior to Oswald’s being — you know, shot. I mean, the whole thing is ridiculous,” Trump said in 2016, as quoted by Politico, referring to Kennedy’s alleged assassin. “Nobody even brings it up. They don’t even talk about that. That was reported, and nobody talks about it.”

Trump has also showed an attraction to conspiracy theories about the Clintons in the past, at one point suggesting that he agreed with the false belief that Hillary Clinton has ordered the murder of one if her family’s closest friends, Clinton Administration White House lawyer Vince Foster, as The Washington Post reported. Foster suffered from clinical depression and committed suicide in 1993, The Post reported.

Following the death of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016, Trump — then a presidential candidate — supported the conspiratorial belief that Scalia had been murdered, giving an interview, quoted by Business Insider.

“They’re saying they found the pillow on his face, which is a pretty unusual place to find a pillow. I can’t give you an answer. It’s just starting to come out now.”