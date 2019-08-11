Spencer Pratt Thinks Olivia Jade’s Next Move Post-College Admissions Scandal Should Be On ‘The Hills’

Spencer Pratt says he wants Olivia Jade Giannulli to join the cast of The Hills: New Beginnings.

The reality star and his wife and co-star, Heidi Montag, took to E! Daily Pop to discuss the MTV show on Friday, August 9, per Hollywood Life. During the interview, Pratt shared that he felt the daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli would make an excellent addition to the cast of the reboot, though the YouTube star has been flying under the radar since her family has been at the center of the college admissions scandal that broke last March.

“I want to hear her story on the show. I want to get down to the bottom of this,” Pratt said of Olivia Jade. “That’s who I’m energetically putting out there.”

Pratt reportedly has some ties to the social media influencer through Olivia Jade’s boyfriend, singer Jackson Guthy. Guthy was reportedly the best man at Pratt and Montag’s wedding, which aired on the original The Hills in 2009. While Olivia Jade and Guthy are reportedly in an on-again, off-again relationship that appears to be back on, Guthy recently shared a photo on his Instagram page of the two sharing a kiss in the bathroom, with Guthy captioning the photo, “I love you.”

Since the scandal broke, Olivia Jade has mostly been staying quiet. The public figure recently returned to Instagram back in July for the first time since her parents were indicted for allegedly participating in a bribery scam in order for Olivia Jade and her sister Isabella Rose to attend the University of Southern California. Although Olivia Jade expressed on her YouTube channel that she didn’t want to attend college, Cosmopolitan reports that Olivia Jade hasn’t been able to fully forgive the former Fuller House star, as she lost endorsements with multiple beauty brands due to the scandal.

“Olivia has forgiven her, but she still carries some resentment because she realizes that this scandal has marked her and will never entirely go away,” a source said to Entertainment Tonight. “She never wanted to attend USC to begin with, and now she is sure that USC isn’t the place for her. Right now, her goal is to rebuild her brand and her business.”

If Olivia Jade were to make an appearance on The Hills: New Beginnings, she reportedly wouldn’t be able to discuss the college admissions scandal much. Her parents are reportedly still in a lengthy court battle after being accused of spending $50,000 for their daughters to attend USC as fake crew recruits. The couple is set for another court hearing on August 27.