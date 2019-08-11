Kelly Ripa Wows On The Beach In See-Through Dress

Kelly Ripa is known to have one of the fiercest bodies in Hollywood. The Live! with Kelly and Ryan host may be 48-years-old, but this fitness fiend has the physique to rival starlets half her age. Kelly’s workouts are somewhat legendary, with the star known for hitting the gym on a regular basis.

Kelly recently took to her Instagram stories. The blonde hadn’t updated her account from a gym, but her super-slim body was definitely on show. Likewise, Kelly’s penchant for letting others take center stage. The string of photos posted by Kelly showed her honoring a friend’s 50th birthday. Fans saw preparations for the beachfront event, with a beautiful long table laid out on the sand. While the party display was stunning, the photo showing Kelly and friend Nena was likely more eye-catching for the star’s fans.

Kelly appeared to the left of her friend as they posed and smiled for the camera. While Nena wore a marine-striped dress in strappy whites, Kelly seemed to have opted for a uniform palette: Kelly was wowing in all-white. The mother of three wore a stylish and long-sleeved dress that was sheer, with a sexy, lacy bra visible underneath. As ever with Kelly, the finish was flawless, chic, and nothing short of impeccable.

Kelly’s fans seem infatuated by the star’s family life. Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos have been married for over 23 years, with fans always keen to see photos of their three children. Lola Grace, Joaquin, and Michael do appear on their mother’s Instagram, but up-to-date images tend to be scarce, with Kelly being a lover of all things throwback.

Earlier this year, Kelly made People‘s headlines for sharing a prom photo of daughter Lola, including Kelly’s caption admission that it took close to 24 hours for Lola to approve her mother even posting the photo. Lola herself is much-loved, but this 18-year-old is notorious for her privacy. Lola’s Instagram account is on lockdown, with followers needing to be approved before seeing any visible content.

Kelly will update her account with family-centric photos, although her feed likewise showcases her career. A recent post from Kelly amused fans by virtue of seeing the star dressed up as Suicide Squad character Harley Quinn. Kelly also frequently posts joint updates with co-host Ryan Seacrest.

Today’s Instagram story may have been missed by many of Kelly’s fans, but those wishing to see the sheer beach dress should follow the star’s account – the images will remain live for today.