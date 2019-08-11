Royal Family Feud Reportedly Began When Prince Harry ‘Read William The Riot Act’ Over Meghan Markle

Meghan kept a 'stony silence' as Harry lectured his brother and sister-in-law, says a royal source.

The feud between the so-called “Fab Four” of the royal family — which is to say, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, and Kate Middleton — began when Prince Harry “read the riot act” to his brother and sister-in-law over their not supporting Meghan Markle, Daily Mail reports.

For quite a while now, the four siblings and siblings-in-law have been dogged by rumors of a beef between them. Whether or not that beef is real or the product of overactive imaginations and an overzealous celebrity press industry is a matter of dispute, but an anonymous royal source tells the newspaper that not only is it real, it has a definite beginning date. The source says it all started when Harry decided to speak to Kate and William about their attitude toward his beloved, Meghan Markle.

It’s not clear when the event took place, though, according to The Sun, it occurred before the royal wedding. The report claims the wedding might have been what caused the feud in the first place. The four were reportedly hanging out at William and Kate’s home when, after the kids had gone to bed, Harry let his brother and sister-in-law have it.

It’s also not known what was supposedly said, though sources describe it as Harry having read his brother and sister-in-law “the riot act.” The pair was reportedly caught off guard by Harry’s antics, and Meghan, for her part, maintained a “stony silence” throughout the discussion.

It seemed that the message was received, at least for a time. The next day, Kate reportedly brought flowers to her soon-to-be sister-in-law, and a while later the two women were spotted together at Wimbledon, watching Meghan’s friend Serena Williams compete.

Despite attempts at smoothing things over, however, it appears — to some anyway — as if the tension between the two couples continues to this day. Recently, they have split their households, with Meghan and Harry moving out of Kensington Palace and into Frogmore Cottage. Their joint charities have also split, and the two families now have separate Instagram accounts. What’s more, it seems that just about every time a video emerges showing any mixed combination of the couples in the same frame, some commentator is there to say that their relationship looks frigid.

Of course, it could very well be that the separation between the two families is just the natural progression of their relationships. Harry and William aren’t young boys any more. They’re adult men with wives and children of their own, with separate career paths before them. Separating their households could just be a sign of their maturing and coming into their own.