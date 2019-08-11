Kylie Jenner Is Pretty In Pink: The Birthday Girl Shows Off A Lot Of Leg In Hot Pink Feathered Mini-Dress

Kylie Jenner is pretty in pink.

The reality television star shared an Instagram post on Sunday thanking fans for all their birthday wishes as she turned 22. Kylie looked quite festive in a pink feathered mini-dress that showed off a lot of leg. She also held a pair of yellow balloons that helped the bright dress pop even more, possibly a bit of a creative decision from pal Amber Asaly, who is known for her fashion photography and who snapped the picture. Refinery29 has called Amber the “designated photographer” of Kylie’s crew, and Kylie’s Instagram feed is filled with artistic shots of the crew during their many getaways.

Sunday’s birthday post was a huge hit with Kylie’s 142 million followers, prompting a wave of belated wishes and compliments for Kylie’s colorful birthday suit.

Kylie certainly had a memorable birthday. To celebrate, she took a small group of friends and family on a $150 million yacht that has a $1.2-million per week rental price. The group shared plenty of pictures from the festivities, including some very racy snaps of Kylie and her friends taking in the sun in some revealing swimwear. Even the yacht has an interesting story to tell, as The Inquisitr noted. It had been seized from a Malaysian billionaire on the run from fraud charges and was once used by him as a hideout.

The young reality television star and makeup mogul got plenty of birthday wishes throughout the week, including a sweet note from older sister Kim Kardashian, who wasn’t able to make it to the yacht trip with the rest of Kylie’s pals.

Kim shared a steamy Instagram post showing her and Kylie together, with Kim sporting a red latex outfit and Kylie wearing a pink bodysuit. Kim also had plenty of praise for her half sister who is 16 years her junior.

“When I think about you I think of a wise old soul who makes amazing decisions that are always true to what you really believe,” Kim wrote. “You have always been so strong and confident in doing what is in your heart and I admire and respect that.”

Kylie has taken after her big sister when it comes to building a business. Just as Kim used her reality television exposure to launch a series of businesses that have dramatically increased her net worth, Kylie used the spotlight to launch her cosmetics company.

But it was Kylie Jenner’s birthday dress that garnered the most attention on Sunday. As Hollywood Life noted, the hot pink mini dress comes from a collection by The Attico, and retails for $4,569.

Loading...

Fans who want to see more pictures from Kylie Jenner’s birthday week can take a look back through her Instagram page.