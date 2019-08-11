JLo’s Slamming Bikini Body Knocks Instagram Dead

Jennifer Lopez is packing a real punch these days. The singing superstar just turned 50, although much of the world seems convinced that this muscle machine doesn’t look a day over 40. The “Dinero” singer and American Idol judge is now as much known for her rock-hard body as her legendary career, with a new Instagram update living proof of just how fit she is.

Late last night, JLo’s fiancé Alex Rodriguez took to the platform to share a photo of his lady. The snap wasn’t a full-length one, but it didn’t hide JLo’s killer physique, either. The singer appeared to be reclining on sand in barely-there swimwear. It is unclear whether or not the photo was a selfie.

Jennifer’s photo showed her rocking a tiny white and bandeau-style bikini that didn’t leave much to the imagination. The strapless upper seemed to be there just to protect the singer’s modesty, although the photo itself didn’t have an overly raunchy vibe. JLo had her fierce abs on full display, with the camera also taking in hints of her slim waist and super-curvy hips. Given that this bikini wasn’t formed from much, fans did get a little sexy cleavage, too. JLo was seen looking right into the camera from behind a pair of dark shades, with her killer bone structure likewise proving wowing.

It looks like JLo has knocked Instagram dead. Alex’s update currently sits at over 195,000 likes. Celebrity likes came in from America’s Got Talent judge Gabrielle Union, plus Instagram sensation and model Sommer Ray. Over 2,200 comments were left – the vast majority from users floored at Jennifer’s knockout body.

Alex is known for taking to Instagram with updates dedicated to his wife-to-be. The former baseball player has posted a video of Jennifer jamming out to Cardi B. The dedicated posts aren’t just one-sided, however. JLo has also taken to her social media to post pictures or videos of Alex. The couple announced their engagement earlier this year.

Speaking to In Style about the relationship’s beginnings, Jennifer admitted she was “shy” about approaching Alex when she saw him out and about in Beverly Hills, California. It looked like Alex was the one to take the reigns, as Jennifer explained in her interview with magazine.

“I had just come from a promo for my show, Shades of Blue [in which she plays N.Y.P.D. detective Harlee Santos], so I’m dressed like my character, like a boy—Timberlands, jeans, curly short hair. He looks at me. I say, ‘It’s Jennifer.’ He says, ‘You look so beautiful.'”

Fans would likely agree that Jennifer is as beautiful as she is talented. Those wishing to see more of JLo should follow the singer’s Instagram.