Watch Manchester United Vs. Chelsea FC Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Christian Pulisic Era Gets Underway

New manager Frank Lampard and American superstar Christian Pulisic make their Premier League debuts for Chelsea FC when they travel to face Manchester United.

In the only “Big Six” match of the English Premier League opening weekend, two iconic teams will open a new era as both Manchester United and Chelsea FC look to push back to the top of the table. They share 18 of the league’s 27 championships between them, however, they both unperformed last season.

For Chelsea, the game marks the Premier League debut of manager Frank Lampard, in just his second season as a manager after guiding Championship side Derby County to the promotion playoff final in 2018-2019. But the even bigger story for Chelsea will be the debut of United States national Christian Pulisic who, as USA Today reports, is expected to fill the Eden Hazard void, starting with the match that will live stream from Old Trafford.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Sunday’s Manchester United vs. Chelsea FC Premier League opening weekend featured match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. British Summer Time on Sunday, August 11, at the iconic 75,000-seat Old Trafford football stadium in Greater Manchester, England.

In Italy and across central Europe, kickoff will take place at 5:30 p.m. Central European Time, while in the United States, fans can watch the game at 11:30 a.m. EDT, 8:30 a.m. PDT. In India, the Red Devils vs. Blues match starts at 9 p.m. on Sunday night, India Standard Time.

With Hazard’s departure for Real Madrid, the 20-year-old American Pulisic faces extraordinary expectations, especially after Chelsea paid $73 million to acquire him from German Bundesliga side, Borussia Dortmund — the highest fee ever paid for an American player, and the third-highest ever for a player younger than 21-years-old, according to Sports Illustrated.

On Manchester United’s side, the club placed 6th last season, five points behind 3rd place Chelsea, and out of the UEFA Champions League. Then, on transfer deadline day, they lost Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku to Serie A club Inter Milan, on a $90 million transfer fee, per CNN, the highest ever paid by the Italian club.

American superstar Christian Pulisic makes his Premier League debut for Chelsea on Sunday. Alex Burstow / Getty Images

