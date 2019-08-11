Josephine Skriver Flaunts Cleavage In Celebratory Snap

Danish beauty and Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver may be a more recent addition to the lingerie brand’s family, but she has been rapidly growing her following. Skriver recently reached 6 million followers on Instagram and opted to celebrate by sharing a sizzling selfie with her fans.

In the snap, Skriver rocked a pair of athletic shorts that were so tiny, they almost looked like underwear. The shorts exposed plenty of her lean thighs, as well as a ton of her toned stomach. She paired them with a white cropped tee with a deep scoop neckline that flaunted some major cleavage, and also provided a tantalizing peek at her nude-colored bra underneath.

Skriver’s hair was pulled up in a super-messy bun with a few strands framing her face, and she didn’t appear to have much makeup on. The background was a stunning space with an eye-catching antler chandelier, large windows, and a view of an outdoor deck area as well as plenty of lush greenery.

The Danish bombshell even got a little cheeky and used lipstick to write ‘6M’ inside a heart on the mirror in front of her. The tube of lipstick was visible on the marble countertop, and Skriver didn’t get a friend to shoot a snap. Instead, she just gave followers an intimate glimpse at her life by taking the selfie herself, with her phone camera.

The snap received over 193,000 likes over the course of just one day, and Skriver’s fans celebrated with her in the comments section. The Angel refers to her devoted fan base as “subscrivers,” and did so in the caption on the celebratory post.

Fitness model Jen Selter, who knows a lot about growing a following on Instagram, simply said, “Cutie.”

Another follower commented, “Congrats Jo! You deserve it all!”

Another excited fan said, “YASS QUEEN YOU DESERVE IT I LOVE YOU SO MUCH.”

And, many of her followers are clearly embracing the term she uses for them.

One fan commented, “I am very proud to be one of the 6 million subscrivers.”

Fans who just can’t get enough of Skriver are in luck — the babe has a frequently updated YouTube channel with fellow Victoria’s Secret model, Jasmine Tookes, called JOJA.

The duo share plenty of glimpses behind the scenes of their lives, from partner workouts to travel vlogs. While the vast majority of their content so far appears to be fitness-centric in some way, they have done a few Q&As as well as travel vlogs when they’re on a “Jojacation.”