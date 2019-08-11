Lamar Odom Wishes BIG3 & Ice Cube Well, Still Hopes To Play Basketball

Lamar Odom is now saying that there was a “miscommunication” in terms of how he feels now that his time with BIG3 is over.

TMZ spoke to Odom, and he is now wishing only good things for Ice Cube and the basketball league.

But previously, getting booted from the Enemies and BIG3 stung, and he was embarrassed that it was made public that he was out of shape. He explained that he found out from the league only after reading about it on Instagram and hearing it from the media.

“Only after I heard from the media, I was then told that the big boys cutting checks decided that they had to deactivate me with no real specific explanation.”

Now, Odom states that he’s moving forward and not going to get stuck in what could have been in the United States with BIG3.

“It’s over. I wish them well, all the success and blessings to Ice Cube and anybody that has anything to do with the BIG3… and I hope [my former team] the Enemies win.”

The former Laker shared that he still hopes to play in the Philippines, and he has already started the process by reaching out to the teams there to see what opportunities are available.

Recently, Odom has been spotted out and about with his new girlfriend, Sabrina Parr, working out and exercising, which might be just the thing he needs to improve his conditioning. According to The Inquisitr, Lamar was just not in the kind of shape needed to play in a three-on-three game, and so he was deactivated along with Baron Davis, Jermaine O’Neal, and Bonzi Wells from the BIG3 league.

When the players were released, the details were vague except to say that the fans expect a certain level of play, and they are always trying to improve the quality of the league.

Moving forward, Odom still has the support of former players like Kobe Bryant, who played with him on the Lakers. It was Bryant who lent Odom, a father of two, a hand after he suffered numerous strokes, and flew Lamar’s children out from New York to attend Kobe’s last game with the Lakers at the Staples Center.

Now that Lamar Odom is 40, professional basketball opportunities are becoming fewer and fewer, but he believes his best bet is to find a team in Asia that may be looking for a big man.