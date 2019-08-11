Christie Brinkley’s Daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook Looks Exactly Like Her In Mom Stunning Swimsuit Shot

The 21-year-old channeled her supermodel mom in a gorgeous photo.

Sailor Brinkley Cook is channeling her supermodel mom. Christie Brinkley’s daughter recently posted a stunning photo of herself posing in a red Acacia bikini with wet hair, and she looks exactly like her famous mom back in her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit heyday.

In the post, Sailor noted that she has “angels,” and then the comments poured down from the heavens.

Several fans and friends, including her BFF Ireland Baldwin, commented on Sailor’s gorgeous snap to tell her how beautiful she looked.

Sailor has followed in her iconic mom’s footsteps as a model, so she can’t help but be faced with comparisons. Her latest photo makes it clear why she is compared to her mom since Sailor is a dead-ringer for classic Christie in the new snap.

While she clearly has body confidence, that asset hasn’t always been in place for the 21-year-old beauty. In the past, Sailor, who is Christie’s daughter with her ex-husband Peter Cook, has faced body shaming as haters have cruelly told her that she will never live up to her supermodel mom.

In an emotional Instagram post last year, Sailor addressed trolls who critiqued her body in the comments section of an article about her, according to Hollywood Life.

In a heartbreaking post, the gorgeous daughter of Christie Brinkley added that she has long been told that she is “talentless” and “unimportant.”

“I know many believe I will ‘never be as beautiful as my mother’ and that I’m ‘an average boring-looking girl with a terrible body.'”

Sailor previously told People that it wasn’t always easy growing up in her famous mom’s supermodel shadow. Sailor admitted that as she aged she looked at photos of her mom, never thinking that she would ever be able to model like that.

Sailor added that her insecurities only worsened when she started her own modeling career and was constantly told she would not measure up to her famous mom, who graced multiple covers of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit issue over the years.

Sailor wrote that, early on, she was compared to her mother “who has this extremely successful career under her belt.” She was told she was “never going to have what she has or be what she is.”

To the contrary, Sailor explained she was never trying to be like her mother.

In 2017, Christie Brinkley came full circle with her model daughter. Christie and Sailor, along with Alexa Ray Joel, Christie’s daughter with her ex-husband Billy Joel, posed for SI’s swimsuit issue together.