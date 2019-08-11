Sara Underwood Sizzles In Crocheted Daisy Dukes

Sara Underwood frequently posts snaps that she takes herself or takes with the help of her partner, Jacob Witzling. From time to time, though, she does share a few shots taken by professional photographers who visit her in her little slice of paradise — and that’s exactly what she shared with fans recently.

Underwood posted a sweet yet sexy snap taken by Steven Bitanga, who, according to his Instagram bio is a photographer, Twitch streamer and content creator.

In the snap, Underwood rocked a unique crop top that consisted of a bandeau cut, voluminous ruffled sleeves, and bands of fabric crossing her stomach. The top was made from a bright yellow-patterned material that popped against Underwood’s pale skin.

Instead of going for something more simple on the bottom, Underwood opted to pair the top with some blue crocheted Daisy Dukes. The shorts weren’t quite as high-waisted as many of the shorts Underwood normally wears and came up to just below her belly button. Though the snap was cropped close enough that most of Underwood’s legs weren’t in the frame, it was obvious that the shorts showed off plenty of her toned stems.

The blonde bombshell accessorized with a floppy brimmed straw hat and held a coconut in her hands, sipping out of a straw to get to the water inside. Her hair was tousled, and her overall look was natural and stunning.

Underwood’s fans loved the shot, which received over 82,000 likes within just one day. She also received plenty of compliments from her fans, including former Playboy centerfold and reality television star Holly Madison.

Madison and Underwood got to know each other when Underwood appeared in a few episodes of The Girls Next Door, the reality show that focused on Madison and two other girlfriends (as well as a rotating cast of models and Playmates) and their lives in the Playboy Mansion.

“Perfection. Done. Can’t be topped,” Madison commented.

Another fan likewise thought of Underwood’s Playboy days when seeing the shot and left a comment that referenced that period in her life.

“I’ll never forget your coconuts in playboy! You’re still centerfold material all day long,” the fan said.

Another fan called her a “magic beauty.”

The focus in this particular snap is on Underwood, but as usual, she’s standing in the midst of a gorgeous natural background. Though it’s a bit blurry, fans can still spot the smooth sandy beach and lush greenery behind her.