Kim Kardashian’s Steamy Birthday Post With Little Sister Kylie Jenner Has Fans Thinking They Look Like Twins

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner may be separated by about 16 years, but fans think the sisters look like twins in the steamy birthday post Kim shared for her little sister.

On Saturday, Kim took to Instagram to share a snap of herself and Kylie together, with Kim sporting a red latex outfit and Kylie donning a form-fitting pink bodysuit. The racy shot was a big hit with fans and came amid a rush of attention for Kylie’s week-long birthday festivities. As The Blast noted, Kim wasn’t able to make it on the $1.2 million per week yacht that Kylie rented for friends and family to celebrate her birthday, but she still had the time to take to Instagram to wish her younger sister well.

“When I think about you I think of a wise old soul who makes amazing decisions that are always true to what you really believe,” Kim wrote. “You have always been so strong and confident in doing what is in your heart and I admire and respect that. ”

It’s been a big year for Kylie Jenner, who oversaw some rapid expansion of her cosmetics line and was named the youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes. The accolade was met with quite a bit of controversy, as many said that Kylie was far from self-made, but instead the recipient of a fortune and plenty of media spotlight thanks to Kim Kardashian launching the family’s reality television empire.

Kim’s birthday picture for Kylie made a huge impression on Kim’s 45 million Instagram followers, prompting many to note the striking similarities between the half sisters.

“She’s your mini you!! Love it!!!” one person wrote.

This is not the first time one of Kim’s younger sisters has been called her twin by fans. Just a few days ago, Khloe Kardashian shared a post where she emulated older sister Kim’s style and look. As The Inquisitr noted, the picture prompted fans to remark just how similar they appeared.

“@khloekardashian if you had black hair you couldnt tell you and @kimkardashian apart, i swear lol,” one fan commented.

The picture also prompted some speculation that Khloe Kardashian had work done on her nose, which looked noticeably smaller from past pictures of the reality television star. But Khloe insisted that it was just some makeup contouring that made it appear slimmer.

Those who want to see more from Kylie Jenner’s birthday festivities can check out the now 22-year-old’s Instagram feed.