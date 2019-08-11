Apple Might Use This Naming Scheme For Its 2019 iPhones, Leaker Claims

This year’s upcoming iPhone release is not expected to come with a lot of changes in terms of design or technical specifications and features. However, a recent social media post from a mobile leaker suggests that Apple might make one key change to the naming convention for the 2019 iPhones.

On Saturday, the leaker known as “CoinX” took to Twitter to report that Apple is supposedly going with another “crazy” naming scheme for this year’s iPhone models by using the “Pro” name for the handsets. Although the account is not verified and does not include any visible photos or other identifying information about the leaker, iMore noted that CoinX was the same Twitter user who correctly predicted that Apple would use the names iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR a week before the devices officially arrived.

Aside from the possible use of “Pro” for the 2019 iPhones, there was no additional information provided in CoinX’s tweet. As pointed out by iMore, it still remains unclear if all the models will be iPhone Pros or if Apple will use a broader naming convention that has its main flagships going by the names “iPhone 11 Pro” and “iPhone 11 Pro Max.”

“Could the newest version of the iPhone XR become the new baseline ‘iPhone’ and the successor to the iPhone XS the new ‘iPhone Pro’?” iMore continued. “All of that still remains shrouded in its expected mystery before [Apple CEO] Tim Cook and team take the stage next month.”

Separately, TechRadar speculated that the larger flagship iPhone would be the only model to get the “Pro” branding. This is similar to how Apple used the word “Plus” to differentiate the larger iPhones from their smaller equivalents, starting with 2014’s iPhone 6 Plus and 2017’s iPhone 8 Plus.

‘iPhone 11 Pro’ Rumored to Be Name of High-End 2019 iPhone With Triple-Lens Camera https://t.co/S5bYqUtn45 by @rsgnl pic.twitter.com/d3D4d3HUxK — MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) August 10, 2019

Should the new rumors be accurate, this would mark the official introduction of the “Pro” name to the iPhone line. Other Apple products, however, have long been using this branding, with the first MacBook Pro arriving in 2006, the iPad Pro in 2015 and the iMac Pro in 2017. As iMore explained, Apple typically uses “Pro” for products that cater to consumers looking for a higher-end, higher-performance device rather than a simpler one that is mainly designed for “everyday purposes.”

Regardless of what naming convention Apple uses for its 2019 iPhones, the devices are expected to be introduced to the public in September, as the Cupertino, California, company has done for the past several years. Per CNET, Apple has been rumored to be including a triple rear camera setup for at least one of this year’s iPhones, as well as a number of mostly incremental specification and feature upgrades, mainly larger batteries and a new processor.