‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ Star Reacts To Kaitlynn Carter’s Hookup With Miley Cyrus

Brody Jenner's ex was spotted making out with a pop superstar, but will her post-split fling air on the second season of the MTV reboot?

The Hills: New Beginnings could feature a new beginning for Kaitlynn Carter. The ex-wife of Brody Jenner has moved on from her rocky marriage, and now, at least one Hills cast member is teasing a sizzling second season of the MTV reboot.

Over the weekend, Kaitlynn, who announced her split from Brody last week, was photographed making out with pop singer Miley Cyrus during a girls’ getaway in Italy, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. Shortly after photos of the surprising hookup were leaked, Cyrus’ rep confirmed that the singer has split from her husband, Liam Hemsworth, just eight months after they tied the knot.

Entertainment Tonight posted the PDA-packed pics, which showed Kaitlynn and Miley kissing and making out while wearing bathing suits. An eyewitness noted that the two women were “fully on a date, getting drinks, just the two of them.”

“They even got a couple of massages at the hotel.”

It didn’t take long for one Hills: New Beginnings cast member to weigh in on the drama. Spencer Pratt, who has been at odds with Brody and Kaitlynn all season on The Hills, tweeted a People magazine article about the hookup and teased that the second season of The Hills: New Beginnings will be “incredible.” Pratt also tweeted the ET article that shows Kaitlynn cozying up to Miley.

Miley Cyrus Spotted Kissing Brody Jenner's Ex Kaitlynn Carter in Italy — See the PDA-Packed Pics! | Entertainment Tonight #TheHills https://t.co/vyR8an4EHZ — PrattDaddy.com (@spencerpratt) August 11, 2019

Fans of The Hills know that Spencer and Brody had a huge falling out. Spencer has attributed much of the former besties’ beef to Kaitlynn and her “control” over Brody. But after it was revealed last week that Kaitlynn and Brody never made their marriage legal after exchanging vows in Indonesia last summer, Spencer blasted his former friend. In a Hills recap for Cosmopolitan, Spencer slammed the son of Caitlyn Jenner for pretending to be “husband of the year” when he was never even legally married in the U.S.

“‘Oh, I’m Brody, I don’t like to party without my wife.’ Hold up, dude: Do you even have a wife? That’s not what I read on TMZ.”

Spencer then warned that he planned to go head-to-head with the newly split couple when filming the second season of The Hills reboot.

“I’m going to light these fools up on season 2,” Spencer wrote.

Spencer Pratt says he knew Brody Jenner's marriage was fake: https://t.co/TLwCUhzyVe pic.twitter.com/ekPNjwj8i5 — E! News Video (@ENewsVideo) August 9, 2019

Loading...

Now, with this Miley Cyrus twist, who knows where this will go?

In addition to Spencer’s reaction, it’s no surprise that the photos of Kaitlyn making out with Miley have sparked a huge reaction from fans of The Hills: New Beginnings. Some commenters have noted Kaitlynn’s “serious social climbing.”

“Kaitlynn Carter just went from a Jenner to a Cyrus in 4 days. She works harder than Kris,” one commenter tweeted.

Another fan tweeted that if this plot twist doesn’t air on The Hills next season, “what is MTV thinking?”

Before the kissing photos were published, Brody Jenner commented on a photo of his ex, Kaitlynn, and pal Miley Cyrus on a yacht in Lake Como with the flirty remark, “Hot girl summer,” as The Inquisitr previously reported. The Hills star has not commented on the new PDA pics of his ex.

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on MTV.