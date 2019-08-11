‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas’ Final Act Of Madness

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of August 19 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will not give up on his dreams to have Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) by his side. The designer is obsessed with Hope and will do anything to make her his own, according to She Knows Soaps.

Thomas fled the scene after Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) tried to make him confess to knowing that baby Phoebe was actually Hope’s supposedly-stillborn daughter Beth (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson). Thomas knew that Hope would never forgive him for hiding the fact that her daughter was alive, so he is currently in hiding. He knows that he has a lot to answer for and is trying to get his facts straight before returning home.

Hope is not the only person who has questions for Thomas — according to the spoilers, his own father and sister will also put him under cross-examination. They will want to know why, if he knew the truth about the baby all along, did he not let Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) know that the adoption was illegal and kept her in the dark about the situation. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will also want to know why Thomas kept lying and deceiving everyone around him. Of course, everyone will also want to know how he could have abandoned his son, Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri), without letting anyone know where he was.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Thomas will come up with a plan so he can win Hope back. He will enlist the help of his drug-dealer pal, Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero), in his scheme.

Thomas has already proved that he will do anything to have Hope by his side. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also tease that his delusions will take him to the next level of madness.

It seems as if Thomas will become convinced that there is only one way to separate Hope from Liam. If Thomas’ history is anything to go by, he will once again use his son to manipulate Hope into doing what he wants.

Thomas has forced Hope’s hand on many occasions by using Douglas. He has faked touching letters from the boy, and even scared Douglas to win Hope’s sympathy and get her to marry him. He may create a crisis that involves Douglas again and Hope may need to choose between the little boy and a life with Liam. However, one can never predict the actions of a madman.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.