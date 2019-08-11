‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, August 12: Wyatt Shocks Sally

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, August 12 reveal that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will have a lot to consider. The redhead threw herself into her work after Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) dumped her and is trying to make a name for herself at Forrester Creations. However, her priorities may shift again if she can find it in her heart to forgive her ex-boyfriend.

After Wyatt and Sally broke up, she started spending longer hours at work. It seems as if her hard work is paying off as Eric Forrester (John McCook) recently admired her latest designs. He was sorry that things had not worked out between her and his stepson. However, he was certain that Sally would find another man who would appreciate her.

Not long after she spoke to Eric, Wyatt popped by. He told her that he had treated her unfairly. Wyatt admitted that he overreacted when he found out that she did not tell him that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) was planning to ruin his brother’s marriage, He said that he regretted the way that they had ended thing. He apologized for his behavior at the time. Of course, Sally realized that something had happened between him and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) and asked if he was crawling back to her. Wyatt enigmatically replied that through all the chaos, the most important thing for him had been to see her.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Wyatt makes a humble apology to Sally. pic.twitter.com/znwegEW9EM — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 9, 2019

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Wyatt will come clean. He will tell Sally about Flo’s deceit and how she had actually been lying to him all along, per Highlight Hollywood. Sally will be shocked to learn that Flo had never given birth before and was only posing as the baby’s mother. Even after she found out that the baby was Hope’s, Flo remained silent and allowed her own cousin to grieve a child that was not dead.

Flo’s crimes make Sally look like a saint. The redhead’s only mistake was a lie of omission when she did not disclose Thomas’ plans. Wyatt will offer a heartfelt apology to his ex-girlfriend. He was seduced by the idea of making up with his former high school sweetheart and assumed that she was still the same person that he used to know.

B&B fans will remember that Sally warned Wyatt that he would one day realize that she was the one who got away, Will Sally forgive Wyatt and take him back? Or does she deserve someone better, as Eric implied?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.