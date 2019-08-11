Watch Newcastle United Vs. Arsenal FC Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Premier League Online

Arsenal FC look to keep pace with the other top teams in the Premier League who won on opening weekend when they travel to face Newcastle United.

After missing out on UEFA Champions League qualification last season by a finishing a single point behind their north London arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal FC will be determined to get their 2019-2020 Premier League campaign off to a strong start with a win over controversy-plagued Newcastle United. But while Newcastle’s fans grumble over the loss of well-respected Manager Rafa Benitez, Arsenal has a more serious issue. The team has been forced to leave both German star Mesut Ozil and Bosnia and Herzegovina international Sead Kolašinac off the trip to Newcastle due to “security concerns” after the Arsenal pair were victims of a carjacking attempt, according to the BBC, and neither will feature in the match that will live stream from Newcastle upon Tyne.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Sunday’s Newcastle United vs. Arsenal FC Premier League season opener, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. British Summer Time on Sunday, August 11, at the brand new 52,300-seat St. James’ Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

In Italy and across central Europe kickoff will take place at 3 p.m. Central European Time, while in the United States, fans can watch the game at 9 a.m. EDT, 6 a.m. PDT. In India, the Magpies vs. Gunners match starts at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday night, India Standard Time.

Amid the fan uprising, new Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce, now managing his 11th English club since 1998, has pleaded with fans to at least give him a shot at success with the club. “They’re all entitled to do what they want, they pay their hard-earned money and of course they are entitled to boycott,” Bruce said, as quoted by The Mirror newspaper. “My message would be, like any manager coming in, just judge me over a little bit of time.”

History favors the Gunners in this matchup, with Arsenal winning 12 of the last 13 matches against the Magpies. But Newcastle’s one victory in that stretch came at St. James’ Park in April of last year, according to the BBC. But in Newcastle’s favor, the club won six of its last eight home matches as the 2018-2019 season wound to a close.

New Newcastle United Manager Steve Bruce has asked fans to give him a chance to succeed. Alex Livesey / Getty Images

To watch the Newcastle United vs. Arsenal FC English Premier League match live stream online from St. James’ Park, access the streaming video provided by NBC Sports Live Extra or download the NBC Sports Live Extra app. The NBC service also streams on live set-top streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV, allowing fans to watch the Magpies-Gunners season kickoff streaming live on their TV sets.

There is, however, a way to watch the season opener from Tyneside live online for free without a cable login. Fans may register for a free trial of an online streaming TV package, such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to catch Sunday’s Newcastle-Arsenal Matchday 1 clash live stream for free.

Loading...

Alternatively, fans in many countries can watch a live stream of the Premier League weekend’s biggest match by accessing the streaming video provided by Arsenal Player, which will carry the game on personal computers.

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go Extra will carry the live stream, while in Italy, Sky Go Italia will live stream the Saturday showdown. In Canada, fans can watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, HotStar has the live stream rights to all English Premier League matches.

Most Caribbean countries will be able to access a live stream though Flow Sports and the Flow Sports app — though only SportsMax has the stream in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Throughout Africa, SuperSport has the live stream of Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa, and ESPN Sur carries the match in South America. A list of live stream sources in numerous other countries around the world is available on Live Soccer TV.