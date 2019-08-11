Jeffrey Epstein’s Guards Failed To Check On Him Every 30 Minutes On Night He Allegedly Committed Suicide,

A source has revealed that guards at the Metropolitan Correctional Center ignored standard procedure and did not make regular checks on Jeffrey Epstein.

After the FBI announced, as The Inquisitr reported, that it would open an investigation into the death by alleged suicide of the politically connected, convicted pedophile and accused sex trafficking kingpin Jeffrey Epstein early Saturday morning, new details of what went on in Manhattan Correctional Center the night Epstein died have begun to leak out — and they indicate that all was not right when Epstein supposedly hanged himself in his cell.

According to a source cited by The Daily Mail newspaper, guards in the Special Housing Unit at Manhattan Correctional Center are required to check on each inmate housed there at 30-minute intervals throughout the day and night. But according to the Mail report, guards inexplicably ignored that standard procedure on the night Epstein died, effectively leaving him unattended for long periods of time.

Epstein was found unconscious in his cell shortly before 7 a.m. EDT on Saturday morning and was rushed to New York Presbyterian-Lower Manhattan Hospital. However, he was pronounced dead when he reached there.

Epstein had, according to authorities, attempted suicide on July 23 but survived — though investigators did not rule out the possibility that Epstein’s alleged suicide attempt was not a suicide attempt at all, but an attempted murder by an unknown attacker. As The Inquisitr reported, Epstein is believed to have told guards and fellow inmates that someone had tried to kill him.

The late Jeffrey Epstein, in a 2013 mug shot. Florida Department of Law Enforcement / Getty Images

In addition to the 30-minute checks in the facility’s Special Housing Unit, guards are required to make checks at 15-minute intervals for inmates who have been placed on suicide watch. But for reasons that are not clear, Epstein was removed from suicide watch less than one week after his alleged attempted suicide in July, according to a New York Times report.

The questions about the apparent string of irregularities that culminated in Epstein’s death in the midst of a federal investigation into his international sex trafficking operation — an investigation in which Epstein was not only a target but a crucial witness — led members of Congress to press United States Attorney General William Barr to come clean with answers as to how Epstein died, as CBS News reported.

Republican U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, who chairs the Senate Judicial Oversight subcommittee, told Barr in a letter that “heads must roll” as a result of the systemic failures that led to Epstein’s death.

“The Department of Justice failed, and today Jeffrey Epstein’s co-conspirators think they might have just gotten one last sweetheart deal,” Sasse wrote to Barr, adding that Epstein’s “dark secrets couldn’t be allowed to die with him.”