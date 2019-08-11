Republican Pundit S.E. Cupp Reveals She Is No Longer An NRA Member, Calls For Gun Control

During the opening monologue of Unfiltered broadcast on Saturday, Republican pundit and CNN host, S.E. Cupp, made an emotional plea for gun control, Raw Story reports.

“Welcome to Unfiltered where tonight we address the United States of hate. It’s been one week since 31 people were killed in mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton,” Cupp began, adding that the shootings in Texas and Ohio followed a shooting in Gilroy, California, where a 6-year-old and a 13-year-old were among the victims.

“Amidst all this, many Americans are calling for more gun laws,” she continued, pointing out that members of the Democratic Party are calling for aggressive gun control legislation, with some proposing more comprehensive background checks and similar legislation, and other calling for a ban on assault rifles.

“Some Republicans lawmakers have shown an openness, but how serious they are remains to be seen,” she added.

Cupp then reminded her viewers of her pro-Second Amendment stances, explaining that she had defended the National Rifle Association (NRA) in the past, revealing that she also owns a gun and considers herself a gun rights advocate.

The host then made another revelation.

“I’m no longer an NRA member,” she said, making an emotional case for gun control.

The pundit denounced “acts of senseless violence,” stating, “we must do something about guns.”

As The New York Times reported, in the wake of massacres in El Paso and Dayton, Trump vowed to work together with the Democratic Party to introduce new gun control legislation. The president called for “sensible” background checks, insisting that he Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel — who has long opposed gun control legislation — is also on board.

But, as the publication notes, the president has flip-flopped on similar issues in the past, so it remains to be seen if he will continue to call for gun control measures.

President Trump said he wants "intelligent" background checks and says McConnell is "totally on board," while assuring the NRA that gun rights would be "fully represented and respected." https://t.co/GJSCvRbQuf — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) August 10, 2019

Loading...

Although a conservative Republican, Cupp is a fierce critic of President Donald Trump, according to Newsweek. The host accused the president of racism on numerous occasions, arguing that the policies his administration is enacting are a significant departure from traditional American conservatism.

In late July, as The Inquisitr reported, Cupp slammed both Trump and the Republican Party. Her criticism came following Trump’s attacks on Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley.

The attacks — the president told the quartet to “go back” to their countries, even though all of them are American citizens — were described as racist, and the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives even passed a resolution officially condemning the president’s remarks.

Nevertheless, most Republicans in Congress remained silent, or looked for ways to justify the commander-in-chief’s remarks, which prompted Cupp to slam both Trump and Republican leadership.