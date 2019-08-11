Watch West Indies Vs. India Cricket Live Stream: 2nd ODI, Start Time, Preview, Chris Gayle Plays 300th ODI

After a washout claimed the first 50 overs match between the West Indies and India, the action moves to Trinidad and Tobago for the 2nd ODI.

The center of attention in the second one-day international match between West Indies and India can only be on one player — Windies opener Chris Gayle. The already-legendary power-hitting batsman has announced his pending retirement from international cricket — though after stating that he would call it a career after the 2019 Cricket World Cup, he backtracked, according to AFP. Now it appears that the series against India may be his final set of ODI matches, and Sunday’s game will mark the 300th ODI of the 39-year-old’s record-setting career. If so, he could go out on a high note breaking a record held by another West Indies legend in the match that will live stream from Queens Park Oval.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the West Indies vs. India 2019 second of three scheduled one-day international matches, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled to be bowled at 9:30 a.m. Atlantic Standard Time on Sunday, August 11, at 20,000-seat Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

For Indian viewers, the match will get underway at 7 p.m. India Standard Time. In some areas of the the Caribbean islands, however, fans can log in to the live stream starting at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, Eastern Standard Time. In the United Kingdom, the match starts at 2:30 p.m. British Summer Time. In Australia, the game gets underway at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Australian Eastern Standard Time, 9:30 p.m. Western Time.

Gayle needs a mere seven runs to surpass Brian Lara as West Indies all-time leading ODI run-scorer, according to CricBuzz. But before the rains came to wash out the first ODI in Guyana, Gayle got off to the slowest start of his ODI career, recording a mere four runs in 31 balls. After an uninspiring World Cup performance, Gayle may seem hard pressed to even accrue those seven runs.

But Gayle told CricBuzz that he was more interested in the performance of his team’s bowling unit.

“We got to put pressure, and try to get deep into their batting line-up,” Gayle said.

“In the World Cup I thought our bowlers did a great job, and [we’ll look to] just continue from there and just try to be consistent.”

Watch a video preview of the West Indies-India second ODI match in Trinidad and Tobago, courtesy of CricBuzz, below.

Here are the expected teams for the West Indies vs. India second ODI match.

West Indies: 1. Chris Gayle, 2. Evin Lewis, 3. Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), 4. Shimron Hetmyer, 5. Nicholas Pooran, 6. Roston Chase, 7. Jason Holder (captain), 8. Fabian Allen, 9. Carlos Brathwaite, 10. Kemar Roach, 11. Sheldon Cottrell.

India: 1. Rohit Sharma, 2. Shikhar Dhawan, 3. Virat Kohli (captain), 4. Shreyas Iyer, 5. Kedar Jadhav, 6 Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper) 7. Ravindra Jadeja, 8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9. Mohammed Shami, 10. Khaleel Ahmed, 11. Kuldeep Yadav.

Loading...

West Indies batting legend Chris Gayle plays his 300th ODI on Sunday. Jordan Mansfield / Getty Images

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry the live stream of the ODI series-opening West Indies vs. India match, while in the Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean Player has rights to the India tour of the West Indies series.

For fans inside India, SonyLIV has the live streaming rights to the ODI series.

In Australia, FoxTel Sport has the live stream of the game. Meanwhile, on the other side of the globe, to watch a live stream of the 50-overs action in the West Indies vs. India clash in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the ODI match in Port of Spain. Another option is Hotstar US, which streams India national team cricket matches.