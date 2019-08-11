‘The Walking Dead’ Showrunner Angela Kang Says There Are Many Stories Left To Tell

AMC’s The Walking Dead is based on a series of comic books written by Robert Kirkman. Last month, Kirkman abruptly ended his series with issue 193, which means the television show is currently approaching the end of its source material. However, showrunner Angela Kang believes there is still a lot of stories left to tell, according a report from Comicbook.

While attending San Diego Comic-Con, Kang told the audience there is “still a good amount of issues left before the ending of the comic,” before expressing her gratitude to Kirkman for “providing such a wonderful roadmap.”

“But I think what’s been really gratifying about working on the show all these years is that the show has that butterfly effect. Things in the show are not the same as in the comic, and so it’s created branching storylines that don’t exist in the comic,” she continued. “There’s characters — like Carol died a long time ago in the comic, Daryl doesn’t exist, Michonne is almost more like Andrea from the books.”

Kang went on to say the “genius” of Kirkman’s comic is the infinite possibilities offered, which allows the show’s writers to take the inspiration and pave their own roads for the series and its characters.

“So I think a short version is there’s still a lot of stories left to tell.”

And speaking of stories left to be told, actress Lauren Cohan is expected to return to the series as Maggie Greene for Season 10, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Cohan’s character first appeared in the zombie apocalypse series during the show’s second season, and was later promoted to series regular for Season 3. By Season 9, fans noticed that Cohan’s character began appearing less and less on the show, until it was revealed Maggie had left Alexandria during the time jump.

The actress stepped away from the series to pursue other projects, including ABC’s spy drama, Whiskey Cavalier, which was canceled after just one season at the network, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. On the series, Cohan played CIA operative Francesca “Frankie” Trowbridge, alongside Scandal’s Scott Foley as FBI Special Agent Will Chase. The series also starred Ana Ortiz, Vir Das, Tyler James Williams, and Josh Hopkins. Foley’s wife, Marika Domińczyk, also appeared in a recurring role.

Earlier this year, Cohan informed fans that she hasn’t left The Walking Dead and is looking forward to her character’s return in the upcoming season.

It’s currently unclear how Kang and the show’s writers will address Maggie’s return, but The Walking Dead Season 10 premieres Sunday, October 6, on AMC.