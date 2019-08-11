Kaitlynn Carter Spills Out Of Pink Bikini During Italian Trip With Miley Cyrus

Kaitlynn Carter is in Italy after her recent split with Brody Jenner. She’s there with Miley Cyrus, who made headlines for her recent breakup with Liam Hemsworth. Miley’s older sister, Brandi Cyrus, is also with the two women.

The 30-year-old The Hills: New Beginnings star posed with the “Wrecking Ball” singer during her “hot girl summer,” according to The Inquisitr. Jenner seems to hold no ill will about his recent split with Carter. He posted a positive message on a picture of his ex and Cyrus posing in swimsuits on a boat. Before TMZ reported that Cyrus and Carter kissed during their vacation, Carter posted a photo of herself wearing a pink bikini.

Carter climbed into a pool showing off her taut midsection and plenty of cleavage. The actress’s long blonde hair hung around her shoulders, and she wore purple-tinted sunglasses. The photo received nearly 30,000 likes, at the time of this writing, and lots of favorable comments.

Several followers commented on Carter’s possible revenge body since it’s her first big trip after breaking up with Jenner. Many people wondered if he knows what he’s missing since the split. Carter and Jenner got married in Indonesia, but they never had a wedding license, so it was not legalized in the United States.

“Strong and beautiful,” wrote Tone It Up co-founder, Katrina Scott.

Others credited the reality star with having both brains and beauty and called her a queen.

On her Instagram story, Carter shared a clip of herself sunbathing wearing the same pink bikini. Then she shared a GIF of herself getting into the pool, which showed off her enviable thigh gap in addition to her svelt abs.

Later, The Hills star shared a picture of herself enjoying the Italian night wearing white high waisted pants, which she paired with a floral cropped top that featured puffy sleeves. A sleek bun and a chunky necklace along with dewy makeup completed the glamorous look.

As for Cyrus, her breakup hit Saturday evening, but she has yet to comment on her split from Hemsworth. They married in December in an intimate ceremony that Cryus seemed to model after her parents’ Billy Ray and Tish. Hemsworth and Cyrus were together for most of the past 10 years. Their official statement pointed to focusing on their respective careers as the reason for their split, and there’s no word about an official relationship between Cyrus and Carter. Apparently, they’ve known each other for a while.

Kaitlynn Carter is on The Hills: New Beginnings, which airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on MTV.