Fotis Dulos Is Back In Court As The Search Continues For Missing Mother Of Five Jennifer Dulos

Fotis Dulos appeared calm and collected in court last week as his estranged wife remains missing.

Missing Connecticut mother of five Jennifer Dulos remains missing as law enforcement continues to make their way through thousands of tips in hopes of finding some sort of clue about her whereabouts. Jennifer was officially reported as missing on May 24 and was last seen dropping her kids off at school. She has not been seen or heard from since. However, her blood was found staining the floor of her garage on the night she went missing. There was so much blood that it is evident that if Jennifer is, in fact, alive, she is likely injured. One of the primary suspects in the case is her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos.

Fotis and Jennifer were in the middle of a nasty divorce and custody battle when she went missing. He and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis were later charged with tampering with evidence and interfering with the investigation because they allegedly took bloody evidence out of Jennifer’s residence and attempted to dispose of it. They are currently out on bail and have both pleaded not guilty.

Last week, Fotis appeared before court again for a pre-trial hearing. He appeared calm and collected, with his lawyer, the outspoken Norm Pattis at his side. It was declared that Fotis’ next court appearance will be in September. In the meantime, Fotis will wear a tracking device in the case that he should try to make a run for it.

The judge has yet to make a decision regarding the prosecution’s request for a gag order. If the judge agrees, this will essentially mean that neither side can discuss the details of the case publicly. One reason for doing this could potentially be to secure an unbiased jury if the case comes to that. However, it will be difficult to find unbiased jury members due to how famous this case already is and how heavily it’s been talked about in the media.

Pattis has called for the release of some of Jennifer’s medical records, something he claims could help support his theory that Jennifer staged her own disappearance.

Thus far, Judge John Blawie hasn’t agreed to this, according to The Stamford Advocate.

“I don’t think, given the state of this record, you’ve sufficiently shown enough of a basis for the court to grant this motion. I think it is speculative at this juncture,” he told Pattis in court.

Fotis has not been able to see his five children who are currently living with their grandmother in New York.