Donald Trump Slams Anthony Scaramucci

In a series of Twitter messages posted on Saturday, President Donald Trump slammed former White House Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci.

Seemingly unnerved by Scaramucci’s television appearances, Trump insulted the former official, mockingly referring to him as “expert.”

“Anthony Scaramucci, who was quickly terminated (11 days) from a position that he was totally incapable of handling, now seems to do nothing but television as the all time expert on ‘President Trump,'” the commander-in-chief wrote.

“Like many other so-called television experts,” Trump wrote of Scaramucci, “he knows very little about me,” he added, proceeding to boast about his administration’s alleged accomplishment.

As he frequently does, the president suggested that his administration has outperformed all previous administrations.

Trump concluded the series of tweets with another jab at Scaramucci, suggesting that the former White House Director of Communications owes his newfound fame to him.

“Anthony, who would do anything to come back in, should remember the only reason he is on TV, and it’s not for being the Mooch!”

Since leaving the White House, Scaramucci has indeed become somewhat of a cable news regular. He has, however, refrained from directly insulting Trump, stopping short of calling him racist.

For instance, as Politico reported, in a July BBC interview, the former official suggested that the president could be “turning into” a racist, while discussing his Twitter attacks on four progressive congresswomen of color; Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

Scaramucci has also discussed Trump’s attacks on Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings, defending his former boss against accusations of racism.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the former White House official said in early August that Trump is “really not a racist,” arguing that the president is simply not a person who apologizes, and suggesting that he has doubled down on his attacks on non-white Democrats because those close to him are not brave enough to suggest that he stops.

Scaramucci says Trump is "turning into" a racist https://t.co/hD3D3vZWyB pic.twitter.com/0ENR6TBDuT — The Hill (@thehill) July 17, 2019

Trump’s attacks on Cummings — an African American — came only weeks after he attacked the four congresswomen, telling them to “go back” to their countries.

The president took issue with Cummings’ comments about conditions at the southern border, mercilessly attacking him for days, and describing his majority-black district in Baltimore as “infested” by rats.

Most recently, Scaramucci discussed Trump’s visit to El Paso, Texas. As The Hill reported, the former White House official described the visit as a “catastrophe,” accusing the commander-in-chief of failing to show empathy.