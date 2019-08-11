Brazilian Model Emily Garcia Flaunts Toned Derriere In Backless Jumpsuit

Brazilian model and social media influencer Emily Garcia turned the heads of her 3.2 million followers Saturday afternoon when she posted a sizzling snap of herself rocking a form fitting backless jumpsuit on Instagram.

The jet-black haired vixen wore a racy yet elegant jumpsuit that hugged and accentuated her curvaceous form in all the right places. The unique ensemble was a sleek black design that featured a halter top neckline and generous cutouts under the bust. The only piece connecting the top to the bottom was a band of fabric against the bottom of her back that zippered down into the high waisted pleated pant bottom.

The photo featured Garcia posed against a large window her body facing forward with her head turned to look over her shoulder at the camera with a sultry half smile painted across her face.

The Brazilian bombshell was positioned in front of a gorgeous backdrop as there was a city landscape visible against a clear blue summer sky in the window’s view.

The social media diva wore her raven jet-black hair styled in a high pony with loose tendrils down to frame her face. She opted to accessorize the look with a simple pair of pearl earrings.

She went for a bold look in the cosmetics department with a vibrant red lip and lengthy dark eyelashes. She posed with her hands held coyly in front of her with one knee forward and weight shifted back against the other leg as she took care to pop her curvy booty for the camera as much as possible.

Fans of the online influencer seemed to be quite smitten with the photo showering it with nearly 300,000 likes and nearly 1,500 comments in less than a day’s time.

While most of the comments appear to be from fans from her home-country many of them alluded to the fact that they thought Emily’s photo made her look like U.S. film star Megan Fox. Others showered the comment section with the predictable smattering of heart and fire emojis.

Loading...

This isn’t the only post that has gotten Emily some attention lately. Earlier this week the brunette bombshell posted another racy snapshot of herself in a devil’s red one-piece lingerie bodysuit.

The lacy fabric featured a plunging neckline, plenty of cleavage, and generous peekaboo cutouts from top to bottom. Posed seductively on a bed and toying with her hair as she looked at the camera, the sexy snap has accumulated 411,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments.