La La Anthony In The Pink In Sexy Onesie, Kim Kardashian & Kelly Rowland Give La La Love

On Saturday night, La La Anthony seemed to be partying the night away in a super skintight bodysuit made of pink, stretchy material. The outfit boasted a bustier and an asymmetrical neckline with one side held up by a thin pink strap and the other by a thicker strip of material.

La La’s luxurious mane was partially pulled up while the rest of her thick black hair fell around her shoulders. She had on gigantic pink hoops made of see-through acrylic as she wore a come-hither expression in the first of two pictures in the pack.

Also in that photo, La La stood in front of a blue Volkswagen, her left arm up while grazing the side of her head. Since her bodysuit covered her feet, she wore see-through sliders underneath the thin material.

To continue with the same color scheme, the prolific actress had donned pink shadow to brighten her pretty face. Her sexy eyes also rocked black liner on both her bottom and top lids.

Meanwhile, in the second shot, the blue car seemed to be pulling away while La La put one leg in front of another as if she was about to start walking forward.

In the comments section of this pack of pictures, Kelly Roland enthusiastically shouted, “DAMMMMMMNNNNNNBESTFRIEND!! Don’t hurt em’!!!!” Kelly included three-heart face emoji and four xs showing hugs for her hot buddy.

Gabriel Union agreed with Kelly, deadpanning, “You have slayed me. I am deceased.”

Meanwhile, in an upload earlier today, Kim Kardashian commented on the same pink ensemble, remarking on her Instagram snap, “OMGGGG,” followed by three double-heart emoji.

Then, in yet another striking photo on August 10, La La appeared, standing in the middle of rappers Nicki Minaj and Megan The Stallion, according to The Inquisitr.

While La La wore her hot pink number, Nicki and Megan wore fierce outfits rocking colorful zebra print.

Nicki had on a minidress that revealed plenty of skin including a bounty of cleavage while Megan had on a skimpy bikini bottom and a long-sleeved crop top highlighting her taut mid-section.

Both ladies twinned with red wigs. Nicki’s faux hair was down and loose and held back by a matching zebra headband and Megan decided to pull hers together with a super long ponytail punctuated with elastic bands.

As noted, La La has been very busy lately, going everywhere seemingly all the time. She’s especially fond on excursions with her preteen son.

“La La has been seen out and about on multiple occasions this week. The Power actress posted a photo on Instagram of her son Kiyan, 12, in Times Square in New York City. The mother and son posed near a billboard of the cast of the Starz drama to promote its sixth and final season. The two beamed as La La rocked a yellow, curve-hugging dress, a long ponytail and large gold hoop earrings for the photo.”

Now that’s an active mother.

Follow La La Anthony on her Instagram page for her frequent updates.