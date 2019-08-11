Jennifer Aniston And Justin Theroux Reunited For A Not-So-Pleasant Reason

Former married couple Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux came together for a sad reason recently.

Jennifer Aniston just turned 50-years-old and is looking better than ever. The actress has been married twice in the past and ended up getting divorced both times. Her first marriage was to actor Brad Pitt whom she wed in 2000. They split in 2005 in what was arguably one of the most publicized celebrity breakups of all time. Pitt had fallen in love with actress Angelina Jolie, whom he met on the set of a film they were working on together. He cheated on Aniston with Jolie while they were still married. Fans later sides in their split, according to Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

After the shocking heartbreak, it took years for Aniston to warm up to the idea of committing to another person again. She later married actor Justin Theroux in 2015. Unfortunately, that marriage also ended in divorce after just two years. Theroux and Aniston might no longer be romantically involved, but they split very amicably and remain on good terms.

During their marriage, both Aniston and Theroux were notoriously private. They didn’t share much regarding their marriage, their home, or what their day to day lives were like together. This was all due to their fame and the way that Aniston’s previous relationship had ended. They reportedly both agreed to keep their personal and romantic life private. Even after their split, neither Aniston nor Theroux told the press much about why they had decided to call it quits, and they were especially respectful to one another.

Even now, Theroux still speaks highly of Aniston during interviews and on social media, and he even posted a special Instagram post in honor of the star’s 50th birthday.

On July 28, the couple reunited. Unfortunately, it wasn’t for a positive reason. Their beloved dog Dolly passed away. Dolly was a beautiful white Shepherd that had meant a lot to both Aniston and Theroux. Theroux paid tribute to the pup in a touching post on Instagram.

RIP to Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's dog Dolly. https://t.co/LJpp1gIDdX pic.twitter.com/ALPst4rycl — E! News (@enews) July 29, 2019

“Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle… our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A. laid down her sword and shield. She was surrounded by her entire family. ‘The one that never deserts, the one that never proves ungrateful… is the dog— faithful and true, even in death.’ -George Vest.”

Many offered their condolences in the wake of Dolly’s death, including Aniston’s former Friends co-star and real-life best friend, Courteney Cox.

“We love you Dolly,” wrote Cox, including a broken heart emoji.