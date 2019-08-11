‘Black-ish’ Star Marcus Scribner Dishes On Upcoming Season

Black-ish will be returning for its sixth season this fall, and actor Marcus Scribner is sharing what fans can expect from the upcoming season of the acclaimed sitcom, according to a report from PopCulture.

The ABC series premiered in 2014, and tells the story of an upper-middle-class African-American family headed by Andre “Dre” Johnson, played by Anthony Anderson, and Rainbow Johnson, played by Tracee Ellis Ross. The couple has five children, Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi), Andre Johnson Jr., played by Scribner, Jack Johnson (Miles Brown), Diane Johnson (Marsai Martin), and new baby Devante.

Throughout the series, the family tackles personal and sociopolitical issues while trying to settle into their predominantly white neighborhood without losing their “black cards.” Dre’s parents, played by Jenifer Lewis and Laurence Fishburne, also live with the family.

While not much is known about the upcoming season, Scribner said he’s excited for his character’s development and the direction the writers have decided to take.

“You can expect a lot,” Scribner said, before admitting he hasn’t gotten all the season’s scripts yet.

“To be honest, I haven’t gotten all the scripts, we just started filming,” he continued. “But I’m really pumped for the direction that Junior’s character is going in. He’s trying to figure out his way in the world, which should be pretty interesting.”

During the fifth season of the show, Junior decided to completely skip college after his gap year was over. Instead of returning to the classroom, he chose to go directly into the workforce, after receiving an offer to assist with Amigos’ social media while interning at this father’s marketing company.

When asked about how the family is dealing with Junior’s decision, the actor said it’s a “volatile” situation.

“It’s a very volatile situation,” the 19-year-old said. “Junior chose the path that he thinks is best for him, but we’ll see how it cooks…so far in the first episode it’s looking kind of interesting and a bit dicey.”

Scribner’s character might be taking a gap year, but the actor said he’s a huge advocate of higher education, and believes it’s one of the best options for anyone looking for a job. The actor said it’s unlikely you’ll find a job without a college degree.

When asked about his feelings on gap years, he said he thinks everyone should do whatever is best for them.

The actor said he’s currently staying busy with school and working full-time, but he did manage to find time to partner with Frito-Lay Variety Packs Snackable Notes to provide meals for those in need.