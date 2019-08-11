Isabelle Mathers Dons Plunge Dress In Sardinia

Isabelle Mathers attended a UNICEF event in Sardinia, and she shared a photo of her outfit with her fans.

The update has been liked over 60,000 so far, and fans raved about the model in the comments section.

Mathers stood on an elegant balcony, which overlooked a pool. Further in the background, you could spot the ocean and rolling hills.

Isabelle wore a white dress, which had a major plunge neckline. It looked like the top of the dress had a nude-toned corset with white, vertical stripes. The fabric on top, however, was white and full of movement. The dress had long sleeves with sparkle accents on the wrists, along with a detailed front. The front of the skirt had a diagonal stripe of white, which was laced up with a white string.

All in all, fans couldn’t seem to get enough of the photo.

“HOLY F*Ck. You’re amazing and I’m obsessed with that dress,” exclaimed a fan.

“You win outfit of the night,” added another fan.

Others simply complimented Mathers on her looks.

“Shining like the sun as beautiful as the moon,” said an Instagram user.

“You don’t even have to try wt***,” said a follower.

A fan joked about her dress, as many people asked what brand it was.

“Is that a jelly fish you’re wearing?” they asked.

Another follower seemed head over heels for Isabelle.

“Oh how I wish I had love potion # 9 so you would love me,” they said.

Mathers’ fans may have noticed that her second-newest post was her first update from Italy. It showed her posing in front of tall, wooden closet doors. She wore a simple black dress with a scoop neck.

In addition, the model wore her hair in a side braid, and struck several poses for the camera.

The first photo showed Isabelle giving a serious look with her hands down by her sides. The second photo, on the other hand, showed her looking to her left with her lips slightly parted.

The final photo was much more playful, showing Isabelle mid-laugh as she bit her tongue playfully. She looked down for the shot.

“I swear you’re the most stunning,” said a fan.

“You’re the prettiest person I have ever seen,” added another fan.

“Perfect, fantastic, magic, unique and so beautiful,” declared an Instagram user.

Meanwhile, other fans focused on the geotag.

“Y’all should checkout the flamingo beach in Villasimius its so beautiful,” advised a fan, who appears to be familiar with the area.

“Omg I’m in sardinia too where are you?” asked a curious fan.