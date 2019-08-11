‘No Way’ Jeffrey Epstein Could Have Killed Himself, Says Former Inmate

'I’ve done too much time in those units. It’s an impossibility,' a former inmate of the of the Metropolitan Correction Center anonymously told the 'The New York Post.'

Convicted pedophile and accused sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein, known for his ties to members of the American and world elite, including Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, was found last month on the floor of his cell with bruises on his neck.

According to The Associated Press, what is being described as Epstein’s first suicide attempt prompted some to claim that someone had made an attempt at the disgraced billionaire’s life. This morning, Epstein was found dead in his cell. He died of an apparent suicide, according to officials, but questions about the circumstances of his death remain.

Legal and other experts have since weighed in, expressing perplexity with the authorities’ reported decision to take Epstein off suicide watch, according to NBC News.

A former inmate of the Metropolitan Correction Center in lower Manhattan, where Epstein was found dead, anonymously told The New York Post that there is “no way” the billionaire could have killed himself.

“I’ve done too much time in those units. It’s an impossibility,” the former inmate began, proceeding to explain why he believes Epstein could not have killed himself.

Prisoners on suicide watch, according to the former inmate, are put in so-called “straight jackets,” so that they are unable to hurt themselves.

However, even if Epstein was not on suicide watch, he could not have taken his own life. In their cells, prisoners have nothing to kill themselves with, according to the former inmate.

“They don’t give you enough in there that could successfully create an instrument of death,” he said, explaining that neither the sheets nor any of the objects in the cell can be used by suicidal prisoners.

“You have sheets, but they’re paper level, not strong enough,” he said.

Epstein could not have killed himself from the bed either, according to the former inmate.

“There’s a steel frame, but you can’t move it,” he explained.

Guards visit prisoners every nine minutes, according to the former inmate, even prisoners who are not on suicide watch.

Decision to remove Jeffrey Epstein from suicide watch in the days before he took his own life baffles federal prison veterans and union leaders. https://t.co/I2Zmb9LSca — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 10, 2019

The former inmate also said that prisoners in the Metropolitan Correction Center are treated like “animals,” suggesting that guards often inflict psychological distress upon them.

The conditions in the lower Manhattan prison could potentially make someone suicidal, the man concluded, adding, however, that it is his “firm belief that Jeffrey Epstein did not commit suicide.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard B. Kerik publicly stated that Epstein’s suicide “makes no sense.”

“The fact that one of the country’s highest-profile federal prisoners could even commit suicide defies all logic and belief,” he said.

